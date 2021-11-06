 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 6 November 2021

Weekly Progress Report #65

New Level: Triathlon (Level 56)



Swim, Roll and Fly your way to the goal in the first triple power-up level!

Some thoughts on prototyping

Something that happened this week was that I spent several days working on a level prototype that ended up just not being any fun. This happens sometimes, and is a perfectly normal part of the level design process. Sometimes I have an idea, and I'll try to quickly make the "minimal version" of it just to validate if it has any chance of being fun.

During this week, I got the "minimal version" of a level complete, and thought "ehh, maybe this can work", but every time I went to go work on that level and improve it, I didn't really want to. This should have been a pretty big red flag, but it took a few days of that for me to realize that I should just totally scrap the level and move on. In the future I think I'll be better about "cutting my losses" sooner when it comes to new levels. If a level isn't fun to work on, it's not going to be fun to play.

Changelog

  • NEW LEVEL: Triathlon level (#56).
  • DEV: Various prototyping work that was scrapped.
  • DEV: Updated the build generation to automatically update the level list (for daily challenges) and the version number (for version update checks).

