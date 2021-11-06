Day Six: Beta-Branch

The worst of the bugs should now have been tackled, although a large number still remain (78 issues still on the to-do list, enough to keep me busy till December at least).

From now the two branches, the default on and the beta-branch, will begin to diverge. The beta-branch will have experimental, unstable features, while the main branch will receive only bug-fixes until the end-of-the-month (ideally) merging of the two. Beta branch WILL break saves with each update, be warned. No attempt will be made to ensure save compatability between beta-branch updates, while default branch saves will be safeguarded as much as possible (including through major updates by a legacy branch).

I might need to take a week off next week, simply to ensure I don't exhaust myself and introduce more bugs than I solve. After that, the main goal is to get armies working in a more interesting fashion, and potentially alter how shadow operates a bit to make it more interesting a mechanic.

Bugfixes:

-Corrupting heroes now takes enthrallement points and can't break agent caps

-Armies properly remove holy sites, instead of accidentally creating glitched locations with no points of interest to infiltrate, and no longer remove entire cities to remove a single hostile subsettlement

-The Alliance no longer burns all its holy sites automatically

Gameplay:

-Buff Iastur's Trait: Maddening Tongues

-Well of Shadows scales with relative shadow

-Malign catch shadow gain heavily nerfed, madness gain buffed

-Elder Tomb starts at 100% enshadowed

-Shadow spread speed reduced slightly

Other:

-First Daughter's event now pans camera to her