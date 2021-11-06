 Skip to content

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 6 November 2021

Gamer Shop Simulator - FULL RELEASE

Hello everyone, we are happy to say, that full version of our game released now.

If you not bought our game, now is the best moment to do it with -25% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1228570/Gamer_Shop_Simulator/

We fully reworked our game, so if you played in our early access game, you will be happy to see fully changes game. A lot of work done but we will improve our game in future too. If you have some suggetions, leave them in topics.

Thanks for you patient.

We hope that you will enjoy of the full version.

Best Regards,

DiamosDev

