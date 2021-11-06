Hotfix Update ea0.1.0.13 (and some behind the scenes updates)

Hey everyone. Just a quick hotfix update today to fix a few of the issues that have come up over the past few days.

Thank you everyone for reporting them and a big thank you to everyone who decided to get the game to support this project, we are just getting started!

Speedrun.com and Wiki

Apart from fixing bugs we also submitted Ancient Dungeon to speedrun.com so we can get started on organizing and collecting speedruns for the game. We also created a channel in the discord server where people can discuss strategies and post their personal bests (We're already below 9 minutes for a full run). Additionally we have started to rework and improve the Ancient Dungeon Wiki, which has been outdated for quite some time now.

Going forward

In order to keep everyone outside of Discord updated on the development I plan on posting bi-weekly updates via Steam which will highlight the newest changes, additions and plans for the game. I also want to experiment with short videos for bigger updates that highlight new changes and additions in a short video summary.

More infos on that soon!

Changelog

additions:

new advanced setting: Enable/Disable low health heartbeat sound

speedrun.com preparations

changes/fixes: