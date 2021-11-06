Hotfix Update ea0.1.0.13 (and some behind the scenes updates)

Hey everyone. Just a quick hotfix update today to fix a few of the issues that have come up over the past few days.
Thank you everyone for reporting them and a big thank you to everyone who decided to get the game to support this project, we are just getting started!
Speedrun.com and Wiki
Apart from fixing bugs we also submitted Ancient Dungeon to speedrun.com so we can get started on organizing and collecting speedruns for the game. We also created a channel in the discord server where people can discuss strategies and post their personal bests (We're already below 9 minutes for a full run). Additionally we have started to rework and improve the Ancient Dungeon Wiki, which has been outdated for quite some time now.
Going forward
In order to keep everyone outside of Discord updated on the development I plan on posting bi-weekly updates via Steam which will highlight the newest changes, additions and plans for the game. I also want to experiment with short videos for bigger updates that highlight new changes and additions in a short video summary.
More infos on that soon!
Changelog
additions:
- new advanced setting: Enable/Disable low health heartbeat sound
- speedrun.com preparations
changes/fixes:
- several spelling mistakes fixed
- increased margin of text in Journal Page collection screen
- wall spaces will now no longer show up on the minimap
- improved twitch integration buttons in settings (added a disconnect feature)
- pickaxe head spikes now deal your sword damage as damage
- changed money sacrifice statue requirement from 20 to 15 coins
-
- fixed the visual artifacts that happen on small or zoomed out text
- fixed buttons in advanced settings having a different color
- fixed item compendiums items not being centered
- fixed some UI issues with the Augmentation Shop
- fixed description for Dilemmatic Pedestals upgrade
- fixed twitch integration not working when entering channel name in uppercase
- fixed twitch integration chat overflowing over health bar
- fixed flying skulls sometimes playing an attack sound when they're already dead
- fixed tethered bolt upgrade making the bolt return slower instead of faster
- fixed a wall placement in a mine room
- fixed pot mimic having no textures in infested dungeon and lower
- fixed shopkeeper boss not being counted as a boss resulting in some items being to op or not working against him
- fixed a hard contract completed achievement not unlocking on steam
Changed files in this update