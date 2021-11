v0.88 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7668761 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 13:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Large Pockets will now trigger correctly

Objects should no longer spawn in the center of keeper rooms

Trinket: Potted Cactus rarity changed from common to uncommon

Skills: Piercing Light, Reversal, Unleash, Negative Wave and Degrade have their AP cost increased by 1

Skill: Piercing Light damage increased slightly

Skill: Oscillation is now Once per turn. Damage increased slightly

Skill: Negative Wave damage increased slightly

Improved clarity on some tooltips

Fixed description of some skills