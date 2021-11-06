Preview Build #03 on Update v1.2.0 now available! - Utah Beach

Share · View all patches · Build 7668629 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soldiers,

a new Preview build is now available in the development branch!

updated AI hearing distance

added full screen, pannable map

added Utah beach and 4 new towns to the map (doubled playable area)

New Areas



Utah Beach and 4 new towns are now accessable in this preview build. Please be aware the new sections are highly unfinished and missing props, textures and overall polish.

I want to hear your toughts about the new locations befor finalizing them.



New fullscreen map



The overview map (default M) has been updated to a full screen map which can be panned around (default WASD).

Please provide feedback on any bugs or broken features in this preview build!

How to access the preview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord