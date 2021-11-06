Beta Hotfix 6

This hotfix got delayed slightly and snowballed a few smaller hotfixes in to one. One of the main things it adds is visualizing the Tier Unlocks, giving a sneak peak in to the potential cards your monster can specialize in due to limbs and playstyle.
With that, we'll be mostly feature complete for our Major Update. We'll be working on resolving any bugs
or softlocks that have persisted, tweaking the meta according to play, as well as slipping in a few more features and polish, but the Major Update should be leaving Beta very soon!
Patch Notes:
- Added an announcement at the Reward screen for Tier unlocks and a sneak peek at the unlocked Cards
- Fixed Tier unlock progression so that it happens at specific levels, instead of every level, which allows for more specialization
- Fixed Saves so that they correctly track Tier unlocks
- Added monster-specific multihit, increased momentum rate, and fly modifications to enemy AI
- Removed starting block override that set all starting block to 15 (sorry!)
- Counter reworked and simplified, decaying by half on hit
- Vulnerable and Weak reworked
- unplayable cards gain exp on entering hand, with certain exceptions
- Tweaked number of monsters in an encounter, raising the current limit
- Added transition scenes in to Combat
- Limb size icon added to Monster Creation
- Added first visit Dialogue to certain locations
- Tweaked monster's animation timing during Creation
- Stage Map now starts zoomed in by default, tweaks to art and animations
- Updated dialogue and dialogue backgrounds
- Fixed some minor elements in Card UI out of Combat
- monster size in Preserve/Dispatch modified to match Combat sizes
- Enemy Heavy Attack nerfed
- Fixed broken limb icon references for Bat and Pachysaur feet
