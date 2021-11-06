Beta Hotfix 6

This hotfix got delayed slightly and snowballed a few smaller hotfixes in to one. One of the main things it adds is visualizing the Tier Unlocks, giving a sneak peak in to the potential cards your monster can specialize in due to limbs and playstyle.

With that, we'll be mostly feature complete for our Major Update. We'll be working on resolving any bugs

or softlocks that have persisted, tweaking the meta according to play, as well as slipping in a few more features and polish, but the Major Update should be leaving Beta very soon!

Patch Notes: