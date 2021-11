Mik 0.3.4 Complete Movement Rework

Features

New Movement System(Now there shouldn´t be any jumping glitches).

Sliding- there is currently no use for it but in level 5 there will be one.

New Achievment.

Bugfixes

Checkpoint System now works properly

Less Robot voice talking.

More text/easter eggs.

Dash remowed.

How to play section in pause menu reworked.

Hope you all have a great weekend! With the next update stage 5 should come so stay tuned!