EverStopped, the last run.

Now it's time to reveal the last major update of the game! The changelog will be long! This is currently the last update planned, I still plan to add some skins, some obstacles and adjust some details but nothing will restructure the game as much as this update!

Taking over the project this time I decided to re-code the whole base of the game to make it more performant, stable (goodbye to the double reload bug) and consistent in its functioning. The game had never received any new events since the launch and this update adds 4!

New events:

Distant Targets

Targets will rise up from the back of the hangar requiring you to be accurate.

Sniper

A shelter has been set up on one of the shelves to house a sniper. His only task is to keep you in his sights and shoot you if the training requires it, avoid staying in his line of fire.

Blinded!

When you were admitted to the RFTA program we implanted a chip that allows you to see the available ammunition in your weapon, this implant can be temporarily deactivated during the race. Count your bullets!

Discreet targets

In the training update, engineers added targets BEHIND the mat. You'll need speed and reflexes to take them down in the allotted time.

Changes to the events

The gatling no longer appears when passing through the ground and comes out of a trap door.

Targets give a different number of points depending on their location (without multiplier: In front - 100 / In the back - 125 / Behind - 175)

The raising of targets is now deferred.

All events are likely to be accompanied by a power outage from the sergeant. (point bonus is higher when this happens)

Events add a lot of diversity to the gameplay, especially now that there are 2x as many. But to refresh the non-event gameplay, I added 2 new obstacles!

The tarp here, one of the new obstacles does not represent a direct danger but obscures your vision of the obstacles to follow. Pulling on the tarp temporarily moves it but causes you to lose your current combo.

The second added obstacle is a carbon door on the left that parallels the door on the right, I'll let you discover it in game.

Important changes!

Added more than 50 lines of dialogue!

-The game has received a very large amount of new lines and especially a new system to manage them. The sergeant will be more responsive to your actions and will be able to answer many more situations!

Additional music added

Total technical overhaul of the game rankings!

-Due to all the changes in the game the scores are not calculated the same way and it would be complicated to convert them because of the random generation of each game, that's why the rankings have been reset to 0.

**Integration of a weekly ranking!

The weekly ranking is reset every week, it's the opportunity to be first!

[b]Integration of a ranking between friends!

[b]Redesign of the textures of a big part of the obstacles**



All textures for wood, metal, carbon and painted metal have been redone! They are lighter than the old ones AND more detailed. The big advantage of this new system comes from their wear generation, to make it as simple as possible when they appear the obstacles generate textures with more or less wear, some are damaged and others not. This allows to have many variations in the details of a single obstacle:



[Here are some examples of possible variations for the wood.

The hands of the character and their animation system have been completely redone!

It's a new model, new animations and a new system that allows you to aim and shoot while sliding and jumping.

You can shift by sliding now. (And the character physics has been revised overall)

16 new Steam achievements!

Halloween decorations are coming to EverStopped Unfortunately due to some delays, they will only be visible next year :(

Your game statistics are now managed by Steam and are much more numerous.

Added an anti cheat.

Other changes:

Here is a list of other changes you can find on the update:

Redesign of many of the graphical interfaces.

The menu now allows you to change its keys and adjust several parameters.

Adding a fps limiter. (the game is at 60fps by default)

Add a global volume option.

Added a sliding animation to make the state change more fluid. (the camera does not teleport anymore)

Rebalancing of all the lighting of the game. (you will see less overexposure)

the lighting of the game. (you will see less overexposure) The movement limiters now have a laser and follow you.

The stud is now a physical object. (I've seen a lot of people trying to shoot it)

Fixed the models of many obstacles to give them back faces.

The flashlight now has a battery that drains when in use.

The gatling now emits shells. (I'm writing this because no one will see it)

The carpet and the glass plates have been slightly modified visually.

Looking at your weapon can now trigger a secret animation.

Redesigned the game particles.

Text on obstacles is now translated into English.

The equipped skin is now displayed on the main menu.

Redesigned the visuals on the Steam page.

The glass now has bullet holes.

New icons for weapon skins.

Fixed bugs:

-Fixed and optimized billboard generation.

-The general could cut himself.

-HUDs could overlap on the menu.

-Posters are random again on obstacles.

-Gatling animations are fixed.

-In very rare cases, the reload was done twice.

-The gatling could shoot before exiting and did not disappear.

-Support of Cyrillic characters.

-In some circumstances shooting a laser did not destroy the light.

Optimizations:

-New skin system.

-Removed static lighting code.

-Optimization of the animations code.

-Various optimizations in the code.

-Code cleaning.

-Optimization of the generation of posters (less heavy and much more detailed!)

-Optimization of the skins textures.

-RGB skin colors have been improved.

-The weight of the game has been reduced by half again after many optimizations.

That's it for this very big update!

I hope that all this work will give a new youth to EverStopped!

On your mats!

Max