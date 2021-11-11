Europa Universalis IV - 1.32 Songhai is now live!

#############################################################
######################### 1.32 ##############################
#############################################################
###################
Free Features
###################
-
Added 9 new government reforms for African countries.
-
Added 8 additional free estate privileges.
-
Added 7 new formable countries (Israel, Aksumite Empire, Great Zimbabwe, Kitara, Nubia, Somalia and Rozwi).
-
Reworked 3 already existing formable countries (Mossi, Hausa, Sokoto).
-
Reworked 4 already existing countries as reformables (Mali, Macina, Kongo and Ethiopia).
-
Added 1 spawnable country: Zulu.
-
Added new sets of ideas for all the new formable countries (except for Rozwi), Jolof, Oyo, Adal, Kilwa, and generic for Horn of Africa countries.
-
Added 52 new monuments for Leviathan DLC owners.
###################
Performance
###################
-
Fixed a lot of the performance degradation introduced in Leviathan.
-
Increased usage of the country's military access cache.
-
Fabricate claims and claim states actions don't need to run through every province.
-
Stopped "Create States" notification alert from causing significant performance issues.
-
Improved macrobuilder performance when a gigantic nation.
###################
Gamebalance
###################
Economy
-
Concentrate development: changed algorithm to convert dev stolen to monarch points in the pillaged province, then use those monarch points to buy dev at the capital so that after a point it won't buy you anything.
-
Fixed the "pillage state, release vassal, pillage it again" exploit.
-
Now you know what trade goods are in tribal land so you can't keep migrating around in your land until gold shows up.
Governments
-
Being over the Government Capacity now decreases the Tribal Development Growth (at 100% over capacity, the Tribal Development Growth is decreased by 100%).
-
Increased the settlement costs through Tribal Development, making it cost now 50 ADM, 50 DIP and 50 MIL.
-
Reforming into monarchies, theocracies or republics as a Totemistic horde will now swap your technology group with the North American tech instead of the Chinese tech. This also applies for Inti, Mayan, Nahuatla and Alcheringa countries, which will get their respective technology groups back.
-
Tribal reform into Kingdom, Theocracy or Republic require Feudalism to be embraced.
-
Tribal reform into the Horde requires Military Technology level 6.
-
Reduced Native tribal development gain.
-
HRE: Changed requirements for declaring Reichskrieg: development doesn't matter any more; can declare on countries with a neighbour country that is in the HRE not necessarily a neighbouring province.
-
Institutions effect on tech cost is now based on tech level instead of time.
-
Added a new government reform for the fith tier of the Native governments, which let the nation remain being a native instead of reforming into a monarchy or any other of the governments. This government is the default reform AI picks, making them a lot less likely to become a proper government.
-
Reduced tribal development growth, the growth will be now reduced by current tribal development.
-
Replacing the government reform "Settle Down" will now cause a Stab Hit.
-
The government reform "Settle Down" now reduces the Governing Capacity by 25%.
-
The government reforms "Seasonal Travel" and "War Band" can only be selected if you own only 1 province (Tribal Land does not count).
-
Militarists in power in Theocratic Open Public Elections do not cause elections.
Religion
- Bless Ruler now gives additional +10% Morale of Armies.
Comment from [USER=1602459]@Ogele[/USER]: We had some additional playtests and we noticed that +5% Land Morale has been not efficient enough to make Catholicism a competitive religion regarding the military strength. Because of that we reverted the change from 5% to 10% again. We will keep a close eye on it though and observe how it performs in Singleplayers and Multiplayers.
-
Catholicism gives now +1% Missionary Strength against Heathens instead of -1 Tolerance of Heretics.
-
Fetishist provinces no longer have +2% Local Missionary Strength as they were historically not easier to convert than other religions.
-
Forgive Usury now gives -0.05 Yearly Corruption.
-
Indulgence for Sin is now available for every kind of government, increasing Devotion, Horde Unity and Republican Tradition too. Additionally, it now gives +10% Improve Relations.
-
Levy Church Tax for Catholics now gives additional -10% Building Cost.
-
Proclaim Holy War now gives additional -5% Army Maintenance.
-
Send Papal Legate now gives additional -10% Diplomatic Annexation Cost.
-
Shintoism now gives +1 Tolerance for Heathens so they too have two modifiers.
-
The relation penalty / benefit to Heretics during the Council of Trent has been halved.
-
The reformation speed of the Protestant, Hussite and Reformed reformation center has been increased by 25% in order to balance the reformation in HRE out due to the removed Tolerance of Heretics penalty of the Catholics
Comment from [USER=1602459]@Ogele[/USER]: In general we were quite pleased with the reformation change. However, Catholicism got eradicated a little bit too often during the nightlys. Because of this we tuned the reformation speed from 50% down to 25% in order to make the reformation stronger without replacing Catholicism entirely.
Units
-
Made it possible to turn Male consorts into generals.
-
Tweaked disembark speed modifier usage so hostile_disembark_speed and movement_speed_onto_off_boat_modifier stack multiplicatively.
War & Peace
-
Added feature to pillage capital to allow just malicious pillaging with no gain if what you're pillaging doesn't buy you anything at your capital.
-
Infiltrate Administration applies to allies in War.
-
Empire: HRE reform Geteilte Macht now prevents other HRE members from accumulating AE against the Emperor when they take non-HRE provinces.
-
Nations released through peace treaty will be guaranteed by the winning peace treaty negotiator for the duration of their.
-
Scaled back war score, AE and overextension to reflect the fact that there are many more provinces than there were when these things were first balanced. Allows taking slightly bigger chunks of land.
-
Currying favours made slower if you're militarily weaker than the target.
Other
-
Increased Kaaba's Prestige modifier.
-
Increased Potosí's interest per annum.
-
Ethiopia and Mali are now an Endgame Tags.
-
Lucky Nations gain additional +25% Governing Capacity Modifier.
-
The base Monthly Heir Claim has been reduced from 0.417 to 0.208 in order to make heirs with low and average claims more common.
-
The diplomatic policy "Faith Advisors" now gives +0.5% Yearly Patriach Authority instead of +50.0% and +0.05 Yearly Karma Decay instead of +0.5 Yearly Karma Decay.
-
The disaster "Crisis of the Ming Dynasty" is now much more lethal. It now cripples Ming's economy and increases the size of rebels spawned through the disaster.
-
The modifier "Rome Reborn" from uniting the Holy Roman Empire now has all the modifiers the Emperor would have kept the the vassal swarm.
-
The native building "Earthwork" now reduces Hostile Movement Speed by 25%.
-
The native building "Fortified House" now only increases the Land Force Limit by 5 down from 10.
-
The native building "Longhouse" now reduces the local Province Governing Cost by -25%.
-
Changed the requirements for the Imperial City of Hue, and changed the name of the Potosí monument.
-
Changed Jerusalem and Mecca max prestige to 0.5, as it was too easy for a muslim countries to stack +2 yearly prestige at max level coming from these two monuments.
-
Dishonoring call to arms from defender of faith now a -15 trust loss.
-
Chance of new countries being monarchies now depends on absolute number of institutions, not technology cost penalty.
-
Corruption gained from lagging tech no longer discounts with tech cost penalty (but situation should be more managable with new system).
-
Great Power score calculation changed accordingly to the changes in the Institutions.
-
Immunity from instant (10:1) stack wipe now requires 2 institutions ahead of enemy (previously 80% less tech cost penalty).
-
Maximum power storage is now based on tech cost penalty for the next tech level of given type.
-
Rebels no longer reinforce slower in countries with tech cost penalties.
-
Removed incorrect warning of losing monarch points when embracing institutions.
-
Trade League no longer disallowed for being behind > 4 institutions.
-
Forming Tibet while having Tibetan Ideas will no longer remove Tibetan ideas.
-
Favors actions are way too harsh if you miss them. Stab hit now 0 and opinion lost is minimal and capped.
-
Reduced migration cooldown
-
Removed ability to pillage capital on behalf of your subjects.
-
Subject type interaction fixes: can now rescind the upgrades for 100 ducats; fixed up script so that liberty desire isn't added as an effect; admin power taken from overlord, not subject.
-
Added a Buddhism alternative for the Imperial City of Hue monument.
-
Added +50% Monument cost when in Bankruptcy.
-
Changed Forbidden City requirement to having Celestial Empire government reform.
-
City of Khami religious requirement now works properly.
-
Cologne Cathedral religious requirement now works properly.
-
Heddal Stave Church religious requirement now works properly.
-
Increased Monument manpower speeding up cost to 10K.
-
Removed Alhambra requirements.
-
Swapped Himeji Castle and Sankin Kotai Palaces requirements.
-
Updated Culture requirements for all Monuments already having them, so now it will always be required to have the same culture of the monument's province as a country's primary or accepted culture.
-
Countries inside HRE don't get relations penalty with Emperor if he is a Hegemon.
-
Player can now move monuments from his subject's provinces to his own capital.
-
Added Church Loyalty modifier to Hagia Sophia.
-
Added reduced Idea Cost to Buddha Statues.
-
Added Athenian culture to Parthenon requirements.
-
Added Nobles Loyalty modifier to Moai.
-
Added reduced Global Unrest to Borobodur Temple.
-
Nerfed Pyramid of Cheops reduced Advisor Cost to -15% at Tier 3.
-
Removed Pagan religion requirement to City of Khami.
-
Nerfed reduced General Cost for Sankin Kotai Palaces to -10% at Tier 3.
-
Changed the set of modifiers of Mausoleum of Halicarnassus.
###################
AI
###################
Diplomacy
-
Fixed bug where subsidies were being given far too much budget for no reason
-
Fixed it being possible to have AI nation subsidise your new nation by playing as a former colonial nation.
Economy
-
Fixed bug where advisors were always budgeted for, even when not required
-
Fixed AI budgeting of the forts
-
AI no longer gives budget for corruption when it's at 0
-
Made AI less interested in buildings without concrete value.
-
Added a mechanism to recall AI colonists promoting settlement growth if there's no budget for it.
-
Fixed AI countries with very low income and loans clinging on to forts they can't afford.
-
AI can now protect trade if they do not have any warships.
War
-
Made AI more likely to chase your armies.
-
AI more competent at hunting down smaller armies.
-
Better understanding of terrain effects on combat.
-
Fixed AI exiled armies could stand idle instead of going to a province that would clear the exile.
-
AI can now pick up and drop off troops in port.
-
Fixed bugs preventing AI from completing troop transports and invasions.
-
Made AI better at prioritizing between invasions.
-
Made AI better at sticking to sieges.
-
AI recruitment/disbanding issues - was disbanding regular troops before mercs.
Other
-
AI for settling and adding tribal land added.
-
Improved AI monarch point handling (tech).
-
Optimized Add/Remove strategy.
-
Added a few more modifiers for the AI to be more likely to take the Land Rights privileges.
-
Further improved AI fort building so that incremental improvements can be made to upgrade forts and improve the forts mapmode.
-
Toned down releasing of vassals from governing capacity. Now tolerates 50% over instead of 20% over, and won't release anything that gives way more of a reduction than it needs.
-
Some AI changes to consider using reform progress or estate privileges to boost governing capacity before releasing vassals.
-
AI can no longer take blessings assigned to a different religion.
-
Improved the AI decision making for Orthodox events, so they will be more likely to get authority.
-
Made AI less eager to select icons when at low Authority.
###################
Interface
###################
Country
-
Subject details displayed properly on lower resolutions.
-
Refusal to do favor actions is now defaulted to popup and pause to show you that you've done it.
-
Allow seeing ¨Sue for peace¨ window without needing a free diplomat.
-
Added Perpetual Diet location to HRE interface and mapmode.
-
HRE member shields now have a blue outline if they support the latest reform.
-
Added Centers of Trade page to the ledger.
-
New Filtering option called War Allies added in the Ledger.
-
Hovering over a shield of an non-existent nation on the cores list will now highlight all the cores that this nation still have.
-
Added new institution icons to tech view. Changed description of institution spawn event.
-
Add space for extra edict on the edicts list.
-
Condottieri while at peace alert doesn't need to popup if the price I'm paying is 0 ducats anyway.
-
Added an alert for when federation cohesion maxes out.
Icons/Art
-
Added the flag for the Alcheringa rebels.
-
Added new icon for Jewish mechanics.
-
Added icon for "global_rebel_suppression_efficiency.
-
Added new modifiers for "yearly_authority", "overlord_naval_forcelimit" and "all_estate_loyalty_equilibrium".
-
Added new UI Gfx for the new cawa regiments.
-
Added new icon for the institutions inside the great powers window.
-
Fixed social buttons for lower resolutions.
-
Fixed Sicily (SIC) and Two Sicilies (TTS) have mistakenly swapped flags.
-
Added new different institution icons for the technology window.
-
Added new alert icon for "Armies on missions too scared to engage Enemies".
-
Added new icons for auto-improve relations in the outliner.
-
Added new icon for "Convert consort to general".
-
Added more "consistency" to the papacy dip bonus icon.
-
Added new icons for disabled settlement growth.
-
Added new icon for waiting human response in war window.
-
Added new row to the edicts background.
-
Added new message icons for favor actions.
-
Added new icons for different cloud save states.
-
Added exceptions to lower resolutions in the Subject statics window.
-
Fixed great projects ledger background.
-
Recolored "Absolute Reichstabilität" icon for better reading.
-
Adjusted Hostile and maximize profit icons in the outliner.
-
Added New siege iamges to polynesian cities.
-
Added New alert icon for "Enemies sieging our provinces".
-
Added new Icons for "move_capital_cost_modifier" and "local_gold_depletion_chance_modifier".
-
Added new GFX for "Queen Nzingha Mbande of Ndongo and Matamba".
Mapmodes
-
Included nations that support a subject's independence on the diplomatic map mode.
-
Added stripes to provinces with separatism in unrest map mode.
-
Changed Development mapmode to use median as the colour anchor.
-
Modified the "Coalition" mapmode to be more useful. Reds = enough AE and low enough opinion to join coalition; Ambers = enough AE but not low enough opinion, so full Amber = improve opinion NOW; Greens = not enough AE to join a coalition.
-
Improved development mapmode so that yellow is still the median but now green is maximum instead of median x 2.
-
When hovering over rebel progress provinces affected are now highlighted.
-
Added Tribal Development to ledger and development mapmode.
-
The Jewish religion has now a blue map color instead of the red it used to have.
Tooltips
-
set_ruler effect shows the ruler's age.
-
The tooltip for faith tolerance tells precisely what Tolerance does now.
-
The tooltip of the banners has been adjusted and now mentions Jurchen culture and the Great Mongol State.
-
The tooltip on disasters lists "possible" progress increasing factors so you know what to avoid.
-
Fixed a missing tooltip for the demands of the Alcheringa rebels.
-
Fixed non-translated tooltip in suppress rebels interface.
-
Added a tooltip in outliner for kick players.
-
Improved building tooltips.
-
The army action tooltips have been tidied up.
Unitmodels
-
Florence and Venice keep their unique units while dynamic color versions are given to minors with Tuscan and Venetian/Dalmatian cultures.
-
French models from the Evangelical Union and Evangelical Majors unit packs no longer override Colonial French units in the Americas.
-
Savoy keeps its unique units even if you change to Occitan culture in the mission trees.
-
Tweaked some African country colors to fit the new unit models.
-
Mothballed fleets now have an icon next to the location name so you can see mothballed fleets in a stack.
-
Display a missionary model based on graphical culture AND religion.
Other
-
Malay, Tai, and Mon-Khmer culture groups given southeastasiangfx primary graphical culture, and their original asiangfx has been relegated to their secondary graphical culture.
-
Added a pop up for the first time you get an institution.
-
Added sound to Hussite and Alcheringa conversion and religion tab as well as sound for claiming the Defender of Faith for Hussite.
-
Don't set window to collidable at show if it is already collidable.
-
Added option for showing region names for parts of your country in other regions (e.g. 'Swedish Kongo' instead of 'Sweden').
-
Added "Your forts are under siege" alert.
-
Added an alert if your armies doing Rebel Suppression or Carpet Siegeing do not dare to engage Rebels.
-
Added a chat message from the system when a player is kicked.
-
Outliner: Added little Icon to show what Auto-improve relations task a diplomat is on.
-
Outliner: Added subject revolt progress in Outliner and Alert bar.
-
Added keyboard shortcuts to some often-used buttons.
-
Macrobuilder: Show Military Tech for each Mercenary Company on hiring list.
-
MP: added Mod and Version filter.
-
Trade favours for trust is now just auto-accepted.
-
Don't show claim shield if it's a core. The claim still being there is valid, but it just adds clutter.
-
The UI was just doing its own thing, not using any of the combatant's engaged ships data. Also took the opportunity to add some sanity to the inland sea/coastal sea/open sea types and make sure it was accounted for when assessing naval strength.
###################
Usermodding
###################
Commands
- Console command ai can now be used to enable single country's AI again.
Effects
-
Added removed_effect for subject type upgrades.
-
Define ruler/heir to general supports traits.
-
Added add_favors effect { who = <tag> amount = <tag> }.
-
Added add_great_project { type = <tag> } can now use instant = yes/no; move_great_project added { type = <tag> province = <id> instant = yes/no }; destroy_great_project added { type = <tag> }.
-
Added female = yes/no to the create leader effects (instead of using negative tradition).
-
Added set_defender_of_the_faith and remove_defender_of_the_faith (both can take a who = <tag> and religion = <tag>).
-
Added define_consort country_of_origin works with tags and scopes.
-
Fixed add to war effect not working when trying to add your overlord to a war.
-
Added set_emperor = yes/no on current scope. yes sets it, no clears the emperor.
-
Added change_national_focus = ADM/DIP/MIL/none; changes the national focus for the country to either of these 4.
-
Added cawa_infantry = <country_scope>; adds a cawa infantry in the province for country scope.
Modifiers
-
Added global_rebel_suppression_efficiency - a modifier, which increases the efficiency of unrest reduced by the presence of a unit in a province or in an area if the "Manage Autonomous Rebel Suppression" is used.
-
Added cawa_cost_modifier - a modifier, which increases/decreases the mil power cost of conscripting Cawa regiments.
-
Added monthly_gold_inflation_modifier - allows to change the amount of inflation generated by gold mining.
-
Added gold_depletion_chance_modifier - allows to change gold depletion chance for a province.
-
Added global_monthly_devastation - increases or decreases the devastation of all owned provinces.
-
Added global_prosperity_growth - increases the prosperity of the country.
-
Added local_prosperity_growth - increases the prosperity of the province's area.
-
Added monthly_favor_modifier - increased amount of favour gained by the country.
-
Added tolerance_of_heretics_capacity - increases the maximum amount of tolerance you can have for heretics.
-
Added tolerance_of_heathens_capacity - increases the maximum amount of tolerance you can have for heathens.
-
Added move_capital_cost_modifier - reduces the amount of admin power needed to move the capital in %.
-
Can now use movement_speed_in_fleet_modifier as a country global modifer.
-
Added yearly_authority - allows to affect amount of yearly authority gained.
-
Added overlord_naval_forcelimit - extra force limit that goes to your overlord.
-
Added all_estate_loyalty_equilibrium - loyatly equilibrium applied to all estates.
Triggers
-
For custom_trigger_tooltip text, you can now add [Trigger.trigger_name] and it will replace it with the value in that trigger. Only works for simple triggers and there may well be cases where it's not implemented.
-
Added num_of_cawa which returns true if the country scope has at least x cawa troops.
-
Country Trigger Scope: has_cultural_union = yes/no.
-
Added current_war_losses trigger { who_with = <Tag>[optional] type = infantry/artillery/cavalry/heavy_ship/light_ship/transport/galley/men/ships/all[optional] cause = attrition/battle/capture[optional] amount = <number> }.
-
can_have_colonial_nations has province ID in the scope too.
-
on_mercenary_recruited can distinguish of what kind of merc has been recruited; ROOT is set to the usit id, and new trigger mercenary_company can be used to match to a merc company tag.
Other
-
Idea descriptions can have custom localizations.
-
can_change_primary_culture added to government reforms.
-
province_triggered_modifiers now uses on_activation and on_deactivation correctly.
-
can_be_established removed from subject_types files as it didn't do anything.
-
Added '&' to localisation system. & will act like % but won't multiply the value by 100.
-
Include .map files when uploading mod to Steam.
-
"supported_version" now requires at least 2 version numbers (e.g. 1.10 or 1.10.*).
-
Added CLEAR_PROVINCE_VARIABLES_ON_CLEAR_OWNER, CLEAR_PROVINCE_FLAGS_ON_CLEAR_OWNER and CLEAR_PROVINCE_SAVED_NAMES_ON_CLEAR_OWNER so modders can choose whether or not province variables/flags/saved names get cleared when a province loses its owner (old modder request from 2018).
-
Added a "on_force_conversion" on_action.
-
Added defines CAWA_STARTING_STRENGTH and CAWA_STARTING_MORALE
-
Fixed limit on number of electors
###################
Script
###################
Achievements
-
The Achievement "No Trail of Tears" can now be achieved even after forming a federation.
-
Added 16 new achievements.
Decisions
-
Sokoto is now easier to form and does no longer require an event if you form them as Hausa.
-
The decision "Embrace Islam" can only be taken if the country is free or a tributary.
-
Canada can now be formed by Quebec, Alaska and Cascadia.
-
The USA can now be formed by Texas, Florida, California, Alaska, Louisiana, Illinois and Vermont.
Events
-
Added an AI chance for upgrading their monument.
-
The Imperial Reconquest and the Reintegration peace treaty give now proper amount of prestige.
-
Added a new, special casus belli for the Emperor in the Switzerland incident, which allows the Emperor to force Switzerland back into the Empire with no warscore issue.
-
Added a tooltip for the third option of the event "The Emperor Demands the Lowlands" which subjects gain their independence.
-
Coptic events do no longer trigger for Zoroastrian countries.
-
France now considers the strength of the Emperor and its subjects before suiciding themselves in the Burgundian Inheritance Incident.
-
The Portugese event "The Tower of Belem" will now charge 250 Ducats, but will now upgrade the Monument "Belem Tower" by one level. The event behaves as usual when Leviathan is not enabled.
-
The Slave Entrepot event will not fire for a country which abolished slavery or has the reform "War Against the World Doctrine".
-
The amount of rebels spawned by events "Deteriorating Relations with Clergy" and "Deteriorating Relations with the Nobility" will now consider twice the amount of your owned provinces.
-
The event "Convert Hagia Sophia into a Mosque" will now set the level of Hagia Sophia to level 2 instead (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already). However, the cost has been increased to 0.5 Years Worth of Income if Leviathan is enabled.
-
The event "Estate's Leadership Challenged" has now 1 year of cooldown before its intervals.
-
The event "Machu Picchu" will now set the level of Machu Picchu to level 2 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already).
-
The event "More Repairs for the Great Wall" will now set the level of The Great Wall of China to level 2 (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already). Additionally, it will now apply +15% Locale Defensiveness for 50 years.
-
The event "Repairing the Great Wall" will now grant +15% Locale Defensiveness for 50 years to the province Ningxia and convert the culture to Xibei.
-
The event "The Alhambra Decree" will now grant you -25% Great Project Upgrade Cost if you decide against expelling the minorities.
-
The event "The Commissioning of Versailles" will now set the level of Versailles to level 2 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already).
-
The event "The Commissioning of the Saint Peter's Basilica" will now set the level of Saint Peter's Basilica to level 1 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 1 or higher already).
-
The event "The Tower of Belem" will now set the level of the Tower of Belem to level 1 (no effect if it is level 1 or higher already). Additionally, it will also apply the permanent modifier, which grants +25% Locale Defensiveness.
-
The event "Two of a Kind" triggers now only once per advisor category per consort life.
-
The event "Damarwulan's Victory" now correctly checks if Damarwulan has been involved in the battles.
-
Your armies will no longer sack your own cities. Took a while to teach them some manners.
-
Adjusted the localization of the Privilege Revoked events so it covers HRE empresses too.
-
lubeck_trade_power is now global event target. This change has been done in order to avoid awkward situations where the country, which should be embargoed, has no name.
-
Heavily lowered the MTTH of the Beatification of Joan of Arc event for Orleans players.
-
Swapped the Dhimmi loyalty effect for the options of the event "Popular Religion".
Ideas
- Forming a federation will no longer swap your ideas if you already have the ideas of the tag you are forming into.
Missions
-
The English mission "Subjugate France" now gives +1/+1/+1 AMD/DIP/MIL stats to Henry VI if he has an heir, has subjugated France and is still alive.
-
The Korean mission "Freedom from Factional Strife" will now always remove the modifier "Factional Upheaval".
-
The Scottish mission "Central Belt Coal Mining" now gives +6 Base Production instead of +6 Base Tax to Ayshire.
-
Added flag "war_of_the_roses_ended" to events war_of_the_roses.101, war_of_the_roses.102 and war_of_the_roses.106 so that they allow to trigger the mission finishing the War of the Roses as it should.
Setup
-
Dai Viet's starting ruler is now a proper consort regent instead of a regency council. This change will allow Dai Viet to declare wars now without having to wait for their heir to grow up.
-
Added "City of Four Hundred and One Deities", a new triggered province modifier, to the province Ife.
-
Added the Tunjur culture for the provinces Waddai and Al-Junaynah.
-
Adjusted the setup of West Africa.
-
Arendaronon and Pekuakamiulnuatsh do no longer have the Arctic climate.
-
Changed the Climate and the Terrain of some provinces of the Horn of Africa.
-
One of the Noquet provinces has been renamed into La Pointe.
-
Zara Yakob of Ethiopia starts now with the Just personality instead of the Zealot personality.
-
Added a historical capital to Kilwa for consistency sake.
-
Kilwa now starts as a monarchy with the Eastern Plutocracy.
-
Increased the starting development of Adal to give them a better fighting chance against Ethiopia.
-
Added cores for Segu for a few provinces at game start.
Other
-
The greek names of the Turkish provinces are now dynamic instead of being locked behind Byzantium's mission tree.
-
Fixed an issue, which made the usage of the Feudal Theocracy unusable if you switch from Muslim to Zoroastrian.
-
Added and fixed ruler and consort names for the different governments.
-
Added more flavor names to the estates.
-
Added more flavor names to the parliaments.
-
Added the missing Alcheringa rebels.
-
All Modify Subject Relationship will now consider the admin power of the overlord instead of the subject as it is not very player friendly to have to wait for your subject to accumulate admin power.
-
Propagate Religion after finishing the mission "The Porch of Mecca" can now target Muslim, Christian and Jewish provinces.
-
The Subject Relationship "Increase Religious Control" will now motivate the colony to use their missionary to convert their provinces.
-
The province Weskarini will now named "Wright's Town" instead of "Hull" if a country with English as primary culture holds it.
-
Renamed the sea region "West African Coast" to "West African Sea".
-
The institution spread bonus from Innovativeness for Industrialization has been nerfed from 2 to 1.
-
Update country units when changing primary culture.
Changed files in this update