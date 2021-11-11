Europa Universalis IV - 1.32 Songhai is now live!

Full Cangelog here!

Added new sets of ideas for all the new formable countries (except for Rozwi), Jolof, Oyo, Adal, Kilwa, and generic for Horn of Africa countries.

Fabricate claims and claim states actions don't need to run through every province.

Now you know what trade goods are in tribal land so you can't keep migrating around in your land until gold shows up.

Concentrate development: changed algorithm to convert dev stolen to monarch points in the pillaged province, then use those monarch points to buy dev at the capital so that after a point it won't buy you anything.

Militarists in power in Theocratic Open Public Elections do not cause elections.

The government reforms "Seasonal Travel" and "War Band" can only be selected if you own only 1 province (Tribal Land does not count).

The government reform "Settle Down" now reduces the Governing Capacity by 25%.

Replacing the government reform "Settle Down" will now cause a Stab Hit.

Reduced tribal development growth, the growth will be now reduced by current tribal development.

Added a new government reform for the fith tier of the Native governments, which let the nation remain being a native instead of reforming into a monarchy or any other of the governments. This government is the default reform AI picks, making them a lot less likely to become a proper government.

Institutions effect on tech cost is now based on tech level instead of time.

HRE: Changed requirements for declaring Reichskrieg: development doesn't matter any more; can declare on countries with a neighbour country that is in the HRE not necessarily a neighbouring province.

Tribal reform into Kingdom, Theocracy or Republic require Feudalism to be embraced.

Reforming into monarchies, theocracies or republics as a Totemistic horde will now swap your technology group with the North American tech instead of the Chinese tech. This also applies for Inti, Mayan, Nahuatla and Alcheringa countries, which will get their respective technology groups back.

Increased the settlement costs through Tribal Development, making it cost now 50 ADM, 50 DIP and 50 MIL.

Being over the Government Capacity now decreases the Tribal Development Growth (at 100% over capacity, the Tribal Development Growth is decreased by 100%).

Comment from [USER=1602459]@Ogele[/USER]: We had some additional playtests and we noticed that +5% Land Morale has been not efficient enough to make Catholicism a competitive religion regarding the military strength. Because of that we reverted the change from 5% to 10% again. We will keep a close eye on it though and observe how it performs in Singleplayers and Multiplayers.

The reformation speed of the Protestant, Hussite and Reformed reformation center has been increased by 25% in order to balance the reformation in HRE out due to the removed Tolerance of Heretics penalty of the Catholics

The relation penalty / benefit to Heretics during the Council of Trent has been halved.

Shintoism now gives +1 Tolerance for Heathens so they too have two modifiers.

Indulgence for Sin is now available for every kind of government, increasing Devotion, Horde Unity and Republican Tradition too. Additionally, it now gives +10% Improve Relations.

Fetishist provinces no longer have +2% Local Missionary Strength as they were historically not easier to convert than other religions.

Catholicism gives now +1% Missionary Strength against Heathens instead of -1 Tolerance of Heretics.

Comment from [USER=1602459]@Ogele[/USER]: In general we were quite pleased with the reformation change. However, Catholicism got eradicated a little bit too often during the nightlys. Because of this we tuned the reformation speed from 50% down to 25% in order to make the reformation stronger without replacing Catholicism entirely.

Made it possible to turn Male consorts into generals.

Scaled back war score, AE and overextension to reflect the fact that there are many more provinces than there were when these things were first balanced. Allows taking slightly bigger chunks of land.

Nations released through peace treaty will be guaranteed by the winning peace treaty negotiator for the duration of their.

Empire: HRE reform Geteilte Macht now prevents other HRE members from accumulating AE against the Emperor when they take non-HRE provinces.

Added feature to pillage capital to allow just malicious pillaging with no gain if what you're pillaging doesn't buy you anything at your capital.

Changed the set of modifiers of Mausoleum of Halicarnassus.

Player can now move monuments from his subject's provinces to his own capital.

Countries inside HRE don't get relations penalty with Emperor if he is a Hegemon.

Updated Culture requirements for all Monuments already having them, so now it will always be required to have the same culture of the monument's province as a country's primary or accepted culture.

Subject type interaction fixes: can now rescind the upgrades for 100 ducats; fixed up script so that liberty desire isn't added as an effect; admin power taken from overlord, not subject.

Removed ability to pillage capital on behalf of your subjects.

Favors actions are way too harsh if you miss them. Stab hit now 0 and opinion lost is minimal and capped.

Forming Tibet while having Tibetan Ideas will no longer remove Tibetan ideas.

Trade League no longer disallowed for being behind > 4 institutions.

Maximum power storage is now based on tech cost penalty for the next tech level of given type.

Immunity from instant (10:1) stack wipe now requires 2 institutions ahead of enemy (previously 80% less tech cost penalty).

Great Power score calculation changed accordingly to the changes in the Institutions.

Corruption gained from lagging tech no longer discounts with tech cost penalty (but situation should be more managable with new system).

Chance of new countries being monarchies now depends on absolute number of institutions, not technology cost penalty.

Dishonoring call to arms from defender of faith now a -15 trust loss.

Changed Jerusalem and Mecca max prestige to 0.5, as it was too easy for a muslim countries to stack +2 yearly prestige at max level coming from these two monuments.

Changed the requirements for the Imperial City of Hue, and changed the name of the Potosí monument.

The native building "Longhouse" now reduces the local Province Governing Cost by -25%.

The native building "Fortified House" now only increases the Land Force Limit by 5 down from 10.

The modifier "Rome Reborn" from uniting the Holy Roman Empire now has all the modifiers the Emperor would have kept the the vassal swarm.

The disaster "Crisis of the Ming Dynasty" is now much more lethal. It now cripples Ming's economy and increases the size of rebels spawned through the disaster.

The diplomatic policy "Faith Advisors" now gives +0.5% Yearly Patriach Authority instead of +50.0% and +0.05 Yearly Karma Decay instead of +0.5 Yearly Karma Decay.

The base Monthly Heir Claim has been reduced from 0.417 to 0.208 in order to make heirs with low and average claims more common.

Ethiopia and Mali are now an Endgame Tags.

Fixed it being possible to have AI nation subsidise your new nation by playing as a former colonial nation.

Fixed bug where subsidies were being given far too much budget for no reason

AI can now protect trade if they do not have any warships.

Fixed AI countries with very low income and loans clinging on to forts they can't afford.

Added a mechanism to recall AI colonists promoting settlement growth if there's no budget for it.

Made AI less interested in buildings without concrete value.

AI no longer gives budget for corruption when it's at 0

Fixed bug where advisors were always budgeted for, even when not required

AI can now pick up and drop off troops in port.

Fixed AI exiled armies could stand idle instead of going to a province that would clear the exile.

Made AI more likely to chase your armies.

Made AI less eager to select icons when at low Authority.

Improved the AI decision making for Orthodox events, so they will be more likely to get authority.

AI can no longer take blessings assigned to a different religion.

Some AI changes to consider using reform progress or estate privileges to boost governing capacity before releasing vassals.

Toned down releasing of vassals from governing capacity. Now tolerates 50% over instead of 20% over, and won't release anything that gives way more of a reduction than it needs.

Further improved AI fort building so that incremental improvements can be made to upgrade forts and improve the forts mapmode.

Added a few more modifiers for the AI to be more likely to take the Land Rights privileges.

Added an alert for when federation cohesion maxes out.

Condottieri while at peace alert doesn't need to popup if the price I'm paying is 0 ducats anyway.

Hovering over a shield of an non-existent nation on the cores list will now highlight all the cores that this nation still have.

HRE member shields now have a blue outline if they support the latest reform.

Allow seeing ¨Sue for peace¨ window without needing a free diplomat.

Refusal to do favor actions is now defaulted to popup and pause to show you that you've done it.

Added new GFX for "Queen Nzingha Mbande of Ndongo and Matamba".

Added new icons for auto-improve relations in the outliner.

Added new alert icon for "Armies on missions too scared to engage Enemies".

Added new different institution icons for the technology window.

Added new icon for the institutions inside the great powers window.

Added new UI Gfx for the new cawa regiments.

The Jewish religion has now a blue map color instead of the red it used to have.

When hovering over rebel progress provinces affected are now highlighted.

Improved development mapmode so that yellow is still the median but now green is maximum instead of median x 2.

Modified the "Coalition" mapmode to be more useful. Reds = enough AE and low enough opinion to join coalition; Ambers = enough AE but not low enough opinion, so full Amber = improve opinion NOW; Greens = not enough AE to join a coalition.

Changed Development mapmode to use median as the colour anchor.

The army action tooltips have been tidied up.

Fixed a missing tooltip for the demands of the Alcheringa rebels.

The tooltip on disasters lists "possible" progress increasing factors so you know what to avoid.

The tooltip of the banners has been adjusted and now mentions Jurchen culture and the Great Mongol State.

The tooltip for faith tolerance tells precisely what Tolerance does now.

Mothballed fleets now have an icon next to the location name so you can see mothballed fleets in a stack.

Tweaked some African country colors to fit the new unit models.

Savoy keeps its unique units even if you change to Occitan culture in the mission trees.

French models from the Evangelical Union and Evangelical Majors unit packs no longer override Colonial French units in the Americas.

Florence and Venice keep their unique units while dynamic color versions are given to minors with Tuscan and Venetian/Dalmatian cultures.

The UI was just doing its own thing, not using any of the combatant's engaged ships data. Also took the opportunity to add some sanity to the inland sea/coastal sea/open sea types and make sure it was accounted for when assessing naval strength.

Don't show claim shield if it's a core. The claim still being there is valid, but it just adds clutter.

Trade favours for trust is now just auto-accepted.

Outliner: Added little Icon to show what Auto-improve relations task a diplomat is on.

Added a chat message from the system when a player is kicked.

Added an alert if your armies doing Rebel Suppression or Carpet Siegeing do not dare to engage Rebels.

Added option for showing region names for parts of your country in other regions (e.g. 'Swedish Kongo' instead of 'Sweden').

Don't set window to collidable at show if it is already collidable.

Added sound to Hussite and Alcheringa conversion and religion tab as well as sound for claiming the Defender of Faith for Hussite.

Added a pop up for the first time you get an institution.

Malay, Tai, and Mon-Khmer culture groups given southeastasiangfx primary graphical culture, and their original asiangfx has been relegated to their secondary graphical culture.

Added change_national_focus = ADM/DIP/MIL/none; changes the national focus for the country to either of these 4.

Added set_emperor = yes/no on current scope. yes sets it, no clears the emperor.

Fixed add to war effect not working when trying to add your overlord to a war.

Added set_defender_of_the_faith and remove_defender_of_the_faith (both can take a who = <tag> and religion = <tag>).

Added female = yes/no to the create leader effects (instead of using negative tradition).

Added overlord_naval_forcelimit - extra force limit that goes to your overlord.

Can now use movement_speed_in_fleet_modifier as a country global modifer.

Added move_capital_cost_modifier - reduces the amount of admin power needed to move the capital in %.

Added tolerance_of_heathens_capacity - increases the maximum amount of tolerance you can have for heathens.

Added tolerance_of_heretics_capacity - increases the maximum amount of tolerance you can have for heretics.

Added global_monthly_devastation - increases or decreases the devastation of all owned provinces.

Added monthly_gold_inflation_modifier - allows to change the amount of inflation generated by gold mining.

Added global_rebel_suppression_efficiency - a modifier, which increases the efficiency of unrest reduced by the presence of a unit in a province or in an area if the "Manage Autonomous Rebel Suppression" is used.

on_mercenary_recruited can distinguish of what kind of merc has been recruited; ROOT is set to the usit id, and new trigger mercenary_company can be used to match to a merc company tag.

can_have_colonial_nations has province ID in the scope too.

Added num_of_cawa which returns true if the country scope has at least x cawa troops.

For custom_trigger_tooltip text, you can now add [Trigger.trigger_name] and it will replace it with the value in that trigger. Only works for simple triggers and there may well be cases where it's not implemented.

Added CLEAR_PROVINCE_VARIABLES_ON_CLEAR_OWNER, CLEAR_PROVINCE_FLAGS_ON_CLEAR_OWNER and CLEAR_PROVINCE_SAVED_NAMES_ON_CLEAR_OWNER so modders can choose whether or not province variables/flags/saved names get cleared when a province loses its owner (old modder request from 2018).

"supported_version" now requires at least 2 version numbers (e.g. 1.10 or 1.10.*).

Added '&' to localisation system. & will act like % but won't multiply the value by 100.

can_be_established removed from subject_types files as it didn't do anything.

The Achievement "No Trail of Tears" can now be achieved even after forming a federation.

The USA can now be formed by Texas, Florida, California, Alaska, Louisiana, Illinois and Vermont.

Canada can now be formed by Quebec, Alaska and Cascadia.

The decision "Embrace Islam" can only be taken if the country is free or a tributary.

Sokoto is now easier to form and does no longer require an event if you form them as Hausa.

Added an AI chance for upgrading their monument.

The Imperial Reconquest and the Reintegration peace treaty give now proper amount of prestige.

Added a new, special casus belli for the Emperor in the Switzerland incident, which allows the Emperor to force Switzerland back into the Empire with no warscore issue.

Added a tooltip for the third option of the event "The Emperor Demands the Lowlands" which subjects gain their independence.

Coptic events do no longer trigger for Zoroastrian countries.

France now considers the strength of the Emperor and its subjects before suiciding themselves in the Burgundian Inheritance Incident.

The Portugese event "The Tower of Belem" will now charge 250 Ducats, but will now upgrade the Monument "Belem Tower" by one level. The event behaves as usual when Leviathan is not enabled.

The Slave Entrepot event will not fire for a country which abolished slavery or has the reform "War Against the World Doctrine".

The amount of rebels spawned by events "Deteriorating Relations with Clergy" and "Deteriorating Relations with the Nobility" will now consider twice the amount of your owned provinces.

The event "Convert Hagia Sophia into a Mosque" will now set the level of Hagia Sophia to level 2 instead (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already). However, the cost has been increased to 0.5 Years Worth of Income if Leviathan is enabled.

The event "Estate's Leadership Challenged" has now 1 year of cooldown before its intervals.

The event "Machu Picchu" will now set the level of Machu Picchu to level 2 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already).

The event "More Repairs for the Great Wall" will now set the level of The Great Wall of China to level 2 (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already). Additionally, it will now apply +15% Locale Defensiveness for 50 years.

The event "Repairing the Great Wall" will now grant +15% Locale Defensiveness for 50 years to the province Ningxia and convert the culture to Xibei.

The event "The Alhambra Decree" will now grant you -25% Great Project Upgrade Cost if you decide against expelling the minorities.

The event "The Commissioning of Versailles" will now set the level of Versailles to level 2 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 2 or higher already).

The event "The Commissioning of the Saint Peter's Basilica" will now set the level of Saint Peter's Basilica to level 1 instead of upgrading it (no effect if it is level 1 or higher already).

The event "The Tower of Belem" will now set the level of the Tower of Belem to level 1 (no effect if it is level 1 or higher already). Additionally, it will also apply the permanent modifier, which grants +25% Locale Defensiveness.

The event "Two of a Kind" triggers now only once per advisor category per consort life.

The event "Damarwulan's Victory" now correctly checks if Damarwulan has been involved in the battles.

Your armies will no longer sack your own cities. Took a while to teach them some manners.

Adjusted the localization of the Privilege Revoked events so it covers HRE empresses too.

lubeck_trade_power is now global event target. This change has been done in order to avoid awkward situations where the country, which should be embargoed, has no name.

Heavily lowered the MTTH of the Beatification of Joan of Arc event for Orleans players.