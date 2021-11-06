Slormite Chronicles #7

Share · View all patches · Build 7668338 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

As you may have heard, the Prison Update will be available on Monday (November 6th) so you will be able get your hands on what we've been working on really soon.

We've talked about almost everything that's coming in previous Slormite Chronicles so we will use this one as a Patch Notes / Recap of what's coming instead.

The Slorm Temple

The Slorm Temple no longer has to be reset to collect Pure Slorm (and can no longer be reset anyway).

You can complete the same Floor multiple times and still get Pure Slorm.

The Slorm Temple now contains deadly traps and will defend itself.

The Slorm Temple has a timer based on the number of rooms you have to explore and your current floor.

As the timer progresses, the floor will get more challenging.

There is now a boss in The Slorm Temple called the Temple Keeper.

Olorin is now always available in town.

You can also purchase Upgrades from Olorin from inside the Temple.

Both "Flat Pure Slorm Reward" and "% Pure Slorm Reward" upgrades have been removed and replaced by new upgrades.

Visions and their Upgrades have been removed.

You can now find "Ultimatums" in The Slorm Temple. A new type of Item.

Ultimatums can be upgraded at Olorin's Shop using Pure Slorm.

You can now find Pure Slorm randomly inside the Slorm Temple.

Salvaging Items with Pure Stat will now grant you a bit of Pure Slorm.

Olorin's Panels are now unlocked much faster: Instead of being unlocked at Floor 50 and 100, they are unlocked at Floor 10, 15 and 20.

Elder Slorm now takes a physical form that you have to pick up when you kill an Elite. It is automatically picked up once you walk close to it (like a Shield Globe).

If you have played the previous version of The Slorm Temple:

You will be refunded of all Pure Slorm spent on Upgrades that have been removed.

You will be awarded of all Pure Slorm currently locked.

Your progress will resume at the Highest Floor you've ever achieved.

HOWEVER, since there are a few new things to unlock along the way, the game will cap you to the lowest level in which you have new things to find. Example: If you were at Floor 201 in the old Slorm Temple, you will be capped at Level 10, where there is something of importance to find. Once, you've completed Level 10, you will be capped to the next lowest level, until you've found everything you had to. Once you do, you will be able to resume your progress at Floor 201.

If you want to know more about these changes, please read Slormite Chronicles #6.

Act II

12 New Missions

2 New Bosses

Ancestral Stone n°3 can be found during Act II.

There is now a new category of Elites, stronger than regular Elites, that can only be found during the Story for now. Plus, they have a Name, so they must be important.

Miscellaneous

Level cap is now 50.

20+ new Skills and Upgrades available in the Ancestral Tree.

You now have an option to scale missions to your current Level if it is above the recommanded Level +5.

Auras will now remain active in the village between Expeditions.

The name of Bosses now appear on their Lifebar.

You can now randomly find Treasure Chests in Expedition containing either Goldus, Equipment, Slormites, Slormandrites or Slormelines and Fragments.

Changes

Class Skills are now unlocked at Level 1, 3, 5, 7, 13, 16, 20, 24 instead of 1, 3, 7, 13, 17, 23, 27, 31.

Support Skills are still unlocked at Level 10.

Quality of Life Changes

You can easily split Slormites and Fragments by Right-clicking on a stack.

(Hold Shift to add 10 and Alt to add 100)

(Hold Shift to add 10 and Alt to add 100) Ctrl+Right Click now throws away items.

You can easily display Item Level, Reinforcement, Pure Item and Attributes/Reapers/Masteries stats on your Inventory.

There is now a Loot Filter. It is available as soon as you unlock Friedrich (The Blacksmith) and can be opened from your Inventory.

The Loot Filter can automatically turn hidden items into Fragments or Goldus.

Balance

Enemies

The Cooldown Reduction Elite bonus of Elite Fallen Knight, Elite Wizard, Elite Suffering Soul and Elite Executioner have been reduced from 60% to 30%.

Bonus Elite Damage of Elite Fallen Knight and Elite Wizard have been reduced from 30 to 15%.

Elite Wizard can no longer immediately cast after teleporting.

Fallen Knight's base damage has been reduced from 92 to 64.

Executioner's Movement Speed has be reduced from 2.8 to 2.5,

Executioner's Attack Range has been slightly reduced and its precast animation is slightly longer.

Elite Executioner's Buff strength has been reduced from 150% to 100%.

Prisoner's Area of Effect has been increased by 25%.

Eggs from Elite Spiders now have -33% less Life, Armor and Elemental Resistance.

Elite Suffering Soul's Movement Speed has been reduced.

You can now only be affected by Suffering Soul's Decaying Soul once every 15 frames.

You can now remove Decaying Soul by killing the Suffering Soul that applied it to you.

Exaltations

Killing an Elite now increases the duration of Exaltations by 2 seconds instead of 5

Closing a Breach now increases the duration of Exaltations by 1 instead of 2.

The Movement Speed from Exaltation of Speed has been reduced from 5 to 4.

Cataclysms

Cataclysm: Explosive: The Radius has been increased by 50%.

Cataclysm: Regeneration: Non-Elites enemies now regenerate 10% of their Max Life per second instead of 2%. Elites enemies still regenerate 2% of their Max Life per second.

Cataclysm: Floor is Lava: The duration has been reduced to 7 seconds.

Cataclysm: Ice Bomb: You can no longer be Frozen by an Ice Bomb if you are already Frozen.

I think that's about it but I may have forgotten a thing or two.

We've also fixed a good amount of bugs that we've encountered during our playtests but we were not particularly focused on bug hunting for this update. We'll get to it later. :)

What's Next?

We have our next update planned and we are ready to work on new exciting things as soon as we know that this update is stable and that everything is running smoothly.

New Reapers would be nice, don't you think?

Have a nice day everyone!

See you on Monday!