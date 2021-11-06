Deployment System and Presets are now live - 0.7.129.9

Old save files will work with this new build,

Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-7-support-ended-on-january-14-2020-b75d4580-2cc7-895a-2c9c-1466d9a53962

So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.



https://docs.unrealengine.com/4.27/en-US/WhatsNew/Builds/ReleaseNotes/4_27/

Change list

Deployment System : This is one of the final systems we've been planning to wrap up unit recruitment. Over the next week or so units will get better more fitting parachutes + and they will be more evenly spaced out for drops. (A new system was added so units purchased have to airdrop in to your location making it harder to just spam out of poorly planned defenses/situations. A plane makes a pass by every 30 seconds the mesh will be added for the actual unit doing the airdrop next week)

You can now save and load presets for unit customizations for any unit type

Open World V2 improvements relating to building locations and more objects you can remove

Added seizure warning to the game

Loading Screens revised to reduce flashes

Fix for sandbags/misc structures launching units

Fixed blending oddities for all 3P weapons

Drawbridge and hospital mesh fix





Things not live yet for Operator

Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)

Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)

Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)

Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)

Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)

Swimming ( No ETA Yet)

More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Open World V2 is now being beta tested try it out by starting a new game























UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/4893716326539063684

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

