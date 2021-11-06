PATCH 0.21.11.06

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Fixed being able to use quick actions on an empty inventory slot.

• Fuel Pumps are now searchable.

• Added Degraded Fuel – this can be turned into low grade fuel using a Distillery.

• Added 2 Stroke Fuel – added for vehicles which are still currently in the testing phase.

• Disabled skeletons which where apart of the Halloween event.

• Improved the data collected from in game bug reports.

• Fixed the drifters completing any quests which were currently active.

• Improvements made to esc menu quest manager.

• Active quests now appear in the esc menu quest manager.

• Enabled deployable item placement on tables.

• Enabled deployable lights placement in towns.

• Food items with different freshness stats no longer auto stack on pickup.

• Fixed items that are found by searching with an active quest being imprinted with that quests code even know there not a quest item.

Only a small patch for this week I spent most of my time working on improving the backend of the bug tracking progress which took longer than expected but now that has been completed, I will be able to get back to more game mechanics and content like the quad and wheelbarrow which are nearing completion.

Due to low pop on some servers these may be closed down, like the PVEC servers will most likely will be phased out at some point.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.