Now it's easy to play over and over again!

This time, based on user feedback!
- Skip Skip to the next action part immediately
- Auto Fast Forward
- The updated version will be listed on the title screen
We have made a major change to the
Now you can jump directly from the scenario selection to the action screen, making it easier to play repeatedly!
As for the side stories, we've made it easier to see that they are separate from the main story
- Change the color.
- The main story will have a leading line
The following bugs have also been fixed
- Once you press Backlog, it disappears from the menu screen
Thanks to your kind feedback, this game is now much easier to play!
Please continue to support this game and Furoshiki Laboratory
Changed files in this update