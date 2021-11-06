Now it's easy to play over and over again!

This time, based on user feedback!

Skip Skip to the next action part immediately

Auto Fast Forward

The updated version will be listed on the title screen

We have made a major change to the

Now you can jump directly from the scenario selection to the action screen, making it easier to play repeatedly!

As for the side stories, we've made it easier to see that they are separate from the main story

Change the color.

The main story will have a leading line

The following bugs have also been fixed

Once you press Backlog, it disappears from the menu screen

Thanks to your kind feedback, this game is now much easier to play!

Please continue to support this game and Furoshiki Laboratory