Airmen 1.12.12: Drone Turret Deployers

This week's update legitimizes the new weapon format added as part of this year's Spookening. A full set of drone turret deployers for each type of autoturret have been added. Additionally, the fire power of deployers has been reduced to 4k from 6k so the difficult to use weapon breaks even earlier in the fight. The new drone turret deployers are unlocked with the teleportation weaponry research and the corresponding turret research.

Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.

1.12.12

Major Features

Added drone autoturret deployers for all autoturret variants.

Minor Features