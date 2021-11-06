Hotfix 0.9.7

Here are bug fixes and some critical game balance changes so that AI and card shuffling is more fair.

You will find that you win more often now.

Improvements

Mechanics: Added an extra step of randmomisation when shuffling to make card draw more fair.

Mechanics: Changed the playing deck to consist of at least 4 decks to make card draw more fair.

Mechanics: Forced shuffle when 20% of the playing deck is reached.

User Interface: Dealer will always reveal second card.

User Interface: Clicking a side button when the window is already open will close that window.

Performance: Reduced required memory to run the game.

Settings: Apply Audio preferences as the sliders are changed.

Audio: Removed the annoying sound effect when you lose a hand.

Bug Fixes

Artificial Intelligence: Fixed bug where dealer sometimes did not hit on 17.

Game Saves: The correct dealer will be loaded when continuing a Campaign Mode from the Main Menu

User Interface: Hide the game mode and character from bottom right of screen when playing dialogue.

My goal for November is to implement gifts that you can give to the dealers to influence the card draw.

This should give you a slight edge on the dealers and reduce the difficulty even more.

Until next time, player