Early Access Update #1

Ayrshire Interactive have been working hard on Equilibrium since its release two weeks ago, and we have our very first update for the game. Before we get into the patch notes, we would like to thank everyone who has purchased the game or downloaded the demo and played it. It really means a lot to us to see people enjoying the game, and we look forward to all the updates we will be releasing as the development continues. Thank you everyone!

Patch Notes:

Controls and Menu Changes:

It was brought to our attention on Steam Discussion boards about being able to invert the camera controls, this has now been implemented and can be found in the settings menu when you pause the game

Sensitivity for Horizontal and Vertical camera movement can also be adjusted now.

The Settings menu is easier to scroll through now

Support added for 16:9, 16:10 and 4:3 Aspect ratios. This will mostly affect the User Interface positions

We have fixed the audio sliders defaulting to 0 instead of 1 when there was no save in the game. So, when you would have first started Animations have been added to the sliders to have consistency with the rest of the UI

Full Screen UI images will now properly cover the screen when transitioning between scenes

We have also fixed Challenge Level 4, originally there were some plane bugs on it however we have rebuilt the level in order to fix said bugs

The Twitter button now takes us to the game’s Twitter page rather than the company Twitter page

The Web button is now highlighted to the same colour as the Twitter button rather than being an Angry Red Button

Gameplay Features:

Cacti can now catch on fire and will eventually die - this is a random event if the world heats to above 45 degrees

Thunderstorms will set Cacti on fire and Tornados will instantly kill Cacti

Tornados will stop a fire on trees and cacti but will cause them to die in the process

We have also set up buttons to remove Cacti, Dead Cacti and Trees. We feel that with the features we have planned for sandbox mode this is important in order for the player to have more control of their world

The Supply Ship that can be seen in Challenge Level 2 now has its own entry in the Item UI. We can place them in the sea just like Cruise Ships and can also remove them. Cruise and Supply Ships cannot be added or removed in Challenge Level 2 as it would make that level too easy!

Mountains can now lose their snow-cap if the temperature becomes too high. This event will happen if the temperature hits 48 degrees. Currently they will not regain the snow-cap as snow is still to be fully implemented

Bug Fixes:

Materials list has been fixed for each level so there should be no pink textures due to weather events

We have adjusted the tile values that can be seen when hovering so that when it tells you what is currently on the tile, it should reset if an event happens on said tile

What we are currently in the process of implementing:

We have several items that we are all currently working on. A road system which will link cities and towns together, this means that we will be implementing Buses and Cars into the game to make the world a bit more lively

We will be incorporating Idle animations for the Objects in the game as well to give it more life

Another feature being worked on is Oil Spreads and Radioactive Waste spreads. These will work as random events that cause Oil to spill from the Oil Rigs and to move to neighboring tiles if not cleaned up in time, then they will further spread causing more damage, this will also happen with radioactive waste next to nuclear power plants

Sandbox mode development has also commenced and we look forward to showcasing features as we develop it further. Sandbox will have random events, random objectives given to increase player budget and the chance that your world could die due to the extreme temperatures

We hope you enjoy the new features within this update!