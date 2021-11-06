Release 1.15

Over the last few days, I went through and revised the fonts & general polish of almost all of the UI throughout the game, following some advice from Corey Martin. The scale of these changes means there are probably some bugs and other oversights lurking. If you spot anything, let me know!

Other changes:

Made some smaller follow-up changes to the flip/rotate/swap controls mentioned in the last patch. Rotate is now on Q/E, vertical flip on WS, horizontal on AD, and swap on ZC. Thanks to Menderbug for the suggestions!

Ecog. Area medal requirement is now 45 (was 39). The old requirement is possible, but it's harder than was intended, due to other changes made to the level.

Fixed a bug where swapping colors didn't properly update the selected machine button.

More UI changes coming next patch, hopefully. There are still a few remaining especially rough areas that I want to clean up. After that, who knows?

Cheers!