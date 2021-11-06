 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

MIR4 update for 6 November 2021

[Notice] Issue of not being able to proceed quest

Share · View all patches · Build 7667459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.

Greetings, This is MIR4. There is an issue of not being able to proceed main quest 'Skill Training - 7. Defeat Croaker', moving to the log-in screen after seeing the cutscene that gets played after completing the quest.

We are currently working on this issue and we will make an additional announcement as soon as this issue gets solved.

This issue is happening only on PC and Steam versions so please use other platforms until it gets solved.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we will do our best to provide more stable service.

Thank you.

Changed depots in stage branch

View more data in app history for build 7667459
MIR4 Depot 1623661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.