[Notice] Issue of not being able to proceed quest

Greetings, This is MIR4. There is an issue of not being able to proceed main quest 'Skill Training - 7. Defeat Croaker', moving to the log-in screen after seeing the cutscene that gets played after completing the quest.

We are currently working on this issue and we will make an additional announcement as soon as this issue gets solved.

This issue is happening only on PC and Steam versions so please use other platforms until it gets solved.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we will do our best to provide more stable service.

Thank you.