Fixes and updates

Build 7667228 · Last edited 6 November 2021 – 01:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses an input rebinding issue and fixes some smaller issues and placement rules

Input rebinding allowed binding the esc key over the primary action input, resulting in menus that couldn't be navigated. This is now prevented and if you had bound it this way the game will revert your input bindings on start

fixed a Steam integration issue that was blocking progression in rare cases

fixed issue where items could be placed in the corner of a shower and not retrieved

fixed issue that occasionally caused items in drawers to be very hard to select if there was an item on the floor behind them

fixed a "vanishing book" issue caused by holding a book over a shelf while changing rooms

added a missing sprite to a toothpaste in 2012 and fixed issue where an item in 2018 could be hung on hooks and towel racks when it wasn't meant to be

tweaked the dining-room reverb in 2007

fixed an issue that was causing red validation outlines to render with visual artefacts on specific screen resolutions

several items have had some extra areas assigned to them either because they should have been that way originally or we saw it in someone's stream and were like "yeah, fair"

fixed other various visual issues

Save files and progress should be unaffected.

Features and improvements

Big Picture mode now uses a virtual keyboard when naming your album

the pulsing button effect that signals that other rooms have unpacked boxes has been reduced slightly

The pulsing can also be turned off entirely by adding

nopulse

to Launch Options - this is considered a workaround and will hopefully have an in-game menu option in future.

Thank you for playing!