Scheduled Maintenance November 5th 8:30PM CST

Greetings Survivors!

There will be a brief downtime today at 8:30PM CST in order to deploy Patch 1.0.6. At this time the downtime should be minimal and will last for about 30 minutes at the most. Patch notes will be available once the hotfix is live.

ALL HALLOWEEN SKIN TRADEUPS AND CRATE REDEMPTIONS/PURCHASES MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE THE DOWNTIME!

Thank you for your understanding and for the latest information, feel free to connect with our team via discord at https://discord.gg/xera