v1.1 - Luminous Levels

We're so sorry it took so long, but it's finally here!

Here is Luminous Levels, the first major update to Fading Memory!

Update list:

Dark light

Darker light

Resource packs (In an mostly finished proof of concept state)

Demos (In an mostly finished proof of concept state)

Revamped mines puzzle

Tweaked Menderbot a lot

Added more hints to better guide the player

Migrated to Ruby 3 bringing several performance improvements

Optimized code

Tweaked progression

Improved save migration

More prompts to the player to make installing the mod easier

Revamped settings menu with hints

Fixed some inconsistencies

Bugfixes

Revamped mines



The mines have completely been revamped with a new look, and a brand new revamped puzzle to boot!



The progression of the mod has been tweaked to make the Crystal caves more open, as well as fixing up a couple of minor inconsistencies!

Dark light and darker light are finally here!



Intended to originally be released when the mod came out, they were postponed because they needed some extra development time. Dark and darker light are a new challenge mod to pack on the pressure and encourage new players to play OneShot through again!

Demos and resource packs!



Demos and resource packs are still a bit unfinished, however they are mostly functional at the moment. We've decided to keep them in this update to gage what people think of them. Demos are a way of recording and playing back your inputs (basically TASing) so you can share them with other people!

Resource packs are fairly self explanatory and allow people to customize graphics and audio within the mod.

