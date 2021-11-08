Bunhouse Version 1.1.0 Is Out!

Bunhouse 1.1 is here! I received a couple reviews from people (both positive and negative) who believed that Bunhouse needed a bit more oomph when it comes to content. So, I decided to be quick like a bunny and add some awesome new furniture, features, and plants to the game :)
I hope you all enjoy it! See below for a highlight video and for the full changelog:
ADDED: New plant - Common Lady-Fern
- Unlocked by growing a Pothos to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
- Can go in hanging, octagonal, cylindrical pots
ADDED: New plant type - Succulents / Cacti
- All current cacti / succulents unlocked by growing an Aloe to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
- All succulents and plants only grow to a small stage, but are worth more than other small tier 2 plants
- Can grow to its max stage in a tiny pot
ADDED: New plant - Echeveria Lola Succulent
ADDED: New plant - Barrel Cactus
ADDED: New plant - Blue Columnar Cactus
ADDED: New plant - Fairy Castle Cactus
ADDED: New pot - Bucket
- Comes in small or medium
- Can house all plants except hanging ones
- Unlocked by buying new barrel table furniture item
- Small costs 750 carrots, large costs 1250 carrots
ADDED: New item - Fertilizer Flinger
- Automatically fertilizes pots within range
- Can be turned on or off like the sprinkler
- Two sizes with same ranges as the small and large sprinklers
- Unlike sprinkler, can be placed on tables
ADDED: Dynamic Modular Garden Bed System (Build-a-Bed)
- Create your own raised garden bed in unique, grid-based shapes
- Automatically adjusts the pot to make one giant bed
- Can fill in the entire bed with dirt at one time
- Can also fertilize the entire garden bed at once with dirt bag + fertilizer
- Note that the fertilizer flinger only fertilizes garden bed sections in its range
- Water each section individually to support multiple plants
- Can be placed inside or outside the greenhouse
- Only comes in one size - medium
- Sun and Shade units ignore their collision and can be placed on top of any configuration of garden bed
- Unlocked after unlocking all plants
ADDED: New upgrade - Fishing Net
- Unlocks the aquarium (not included)
- Allows you to transfer fish you catch to an available aquarium
- Costs 1000
ADDED: New furniture item - Aquarium
- Can house fishies caught in the lake
- Costs 1000
- Holds up to 6 fishies
- Unlocked by purchasing the fishing net upgrade
ADDED: New furniture item - Fancy Hexagon Table
- 1x1 table with a suave modern look
- Costs 150 carrots
- Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4
ADDED: New furniture item - Barrel Table
- 1x1 table that looks like… well, a barrel
- Costs 75 carrots
- Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4
ADDED: New furniture item - decorative urns
- Unlocked by growing purple lupine flowers to max (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
- Four different types of decorative urns:
- Blue urn
- Red urn
- Tiny cracked urn
- Tiny smooth urn
ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Torch
- Like a tiki torch but doesn’t burn down forests
- Costs 100 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing a hanging firefly jar (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)
ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Hook
- Can hold a singular hanging pot so you can hang them in other spots besides the pipes
- Costs 100 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing a hanging pot (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)
ADDED: New furniture item - Seed Shelf
- Costs 80 carrots
- A shelving unit resembling a short bookcase which can hold up to 9 tiny objects
ADDED: New furniture items - Chair and Sofa
- Bun can rest their weary little ears by napping on them
- Costs 500 carrots for sofa, 300 carrots for chair
ADDED: New furniture item - Golden carrot
- Designed to flaunt wealth
- Costs a whopping 100,000 carrots
ADDED: Plantipedia now tracks how many of each type of plant you’ve sold
- Does not work retroactively, so previous save files will say zero for every plant, until you sell them after this new update
ADDED: New item - Party Popper
- One time use for 10 carrots each
- Shoots confetti because it’s fun
- Unlocked by catching a small bluegill (< 20 cm)
ADDED: New upgrade - Pocket Clippers
- Allows plants to be propagated - i.e., create seeds from mature plants
- Unlike other items, the pocket clippers are always with your bun
- After unlocking this upgrade, simply go up to a fully grown plant and press the use button to take a clipping from the plant (which will create a seed in your hand)
- Only healthy plants can be propagated
- Different plants take different amounts of time to propagate
- Costs 2500 carrots
- Tier 0 plants - 3 minutes
- Tier 1 plants - 5 minutes
- Tier 2 plants - 7.5 minutes
Tier 3 plants - 10 minutes
ADDED: Two new background songs
ADDED: Bunhouse soundtrack now available as DLC for free
CHANGED: Slightly reduced invisible collision box for being under shade unit and sun unit
CHANGED: Removed use button prompt for cycling yoga position
CHANGED: Updated the remove ivy upgrade icon
CHANGED: Altered tiny pot locations on medium circular table so they are easier to grab
CHANGED: Sprinkler to be more obvious when it is on/off
CHANGED: Sprinklers no longer show text when inspected, just the range
CHANGED: Inspecting or carrying a sprinkler will show all other sprinkler ranges for easier detection of what is covering what
CHANGED: Birds are back to being normal (no more bat wings for halloween)
CHANGED: Moved default plant location lower in hanging pots
CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter
FIXED BUG: Opening cheat menu in game instance not resetting when starting a new game
FIXED BUG: Overlapping sprinklers can possibly flood plants that require 3 water units
FIXED BUG: Can rotate objects while dropping them tetris style
FIXED BUG: Sprinklers watering pots with dead plant
FIXED BUG: Koi pond fish escaping and flying around the map lol
FIXED BUG: Can water and fill dirt through walls
FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine
