Bunhouse update for 8 November 2021

Bunhouse Version 1.1.0 Is Out!

Bunhouse Version 1.1.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bunhouse 1.1 is here! I received a couple reviews from people (both positive and negative) who believed that Bunhouse needed a bit more oomph when it comes to content. So, I decided to be quick like a bunny and add some awesome new furniture, features, and plants to the game :)

I hope you all enjoy it! See below for a highlight video and for the full changelog:

Changelog 1.1.0 - currently unreleased

ADDED: New plant - Common Lady-Fern

  • Unlocked by growing a Pothos to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
  • Can go in hanging, octagonal, cylindrical pots

    ADDED: New plant type - Succulents / Cacti
  • All current cacti / succulents unlocked by growing an Aloe to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
  • All succulents and plants only grow to a small stage, but are worth more than other small tier 2 plants
  • Can grow to its max stage in a tiny pot

    ADDED: New plant - Echeveria Lola Succulent

    ADDED: New plant - Barrel Cactus

    ADDED: New plant - Blue Columnar Cactus

    ADDED: New plant - Fairy Castle Cactus

    ADDED: New pot - Bucket
  • Comes in small or medium
  • Can house all plants except hanging ones
  • Unlocked by buying new barrel table furniture item
  • Small costs 750 carrots, large costs 1250 carrots

    ADDED: New item - Fertilizer Flinger
  • Automatically fertilizes pots within range
  • Can be turned on or off like the sprinkler
  • Two sizes with same ranges as the small and large sprinklers
  • Unlike sprinkler, can be placed on tables

    ADDED: Dynamic Modular Garden Bed System (Build-a-Bed)
  • Create your own raised garden bed in unique, grid-based shapes
  • Automatically adjusts the pot to make one giant bed
  • Can fill in the entire bed with dirt at one time
  • Can also fertilize the entire garden bed at once with dirt bag + fertilizer
  • Note that the fertilizer flinger only fertilizes garden bed sections in its range
  • Water each section individually to support multiple plants
  • Can be placed inside or outside the greenhouse
  • Only comes in one size - medium
  • Sun and Shade units ignore their collision and can be placed on top of any configuration of garden bed
  • Unlocked after unlocking all plants

    ADDED: New upgrade - Fishing Net
  • Unlocks the aquarium (not included)
  • Allows you to transfer fish you catch to an available aquarium
  • Costs 1000

    ADDED: New furniture item - Aquarium
  • Can house fishies caught in the lake
  • Costs 1000
  • Holds up to 6 fishies
  • Unlocked by purchasing the fishing net upgrade

    ADDED: New furniture item - Fancy Hexagon Table
  • 1x1 table with a suave modern look
  • Costs 150 carrots
  • Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4

    ADDED: New furniture item - Barrel Table
  • 1x1 table that looks like… well, a barrel
  • Costs 75 carrots
  • Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4

    ADDED: New furniture item - decorative urns
  • Unlocked by growing purple lupine flowers to max (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)
  • Four different types of decorative urns:
  • Blue urn
  • Red urn
  • Tiny cracked urn
  • Tiny smooth urn

    ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Torch
  • Like a tiki torch but doesn’t burn down forests
  • Costs 100 carrots
  • Unlocked by purchasing a hanging firefly jar (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)

    ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Hook
  • Can hold a singular hanging pot so you can hang them in other spots besides the pipes
  • Costs 100 carrots
  • Unlocked by purchasing a hanging pot (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)

    ADDED: New furniture item - Seed Shelf
  • Costs 80 carrots
  • A shelving unit resembling a short bookcase which can hold up to 9 tiny objects

    ADDED: New furniture items - Chair and Sofa
  • Bun can rest their weary little ears by napping on them
  • Costs 500 carrots for sofa, 300 carrots for chair

    ADDED: New furniture item - Golden carrot
  • Designed to flaunt wealth
  • Costs a whopping 100,000 carrots

    ADDED: Plantipedia now tracks how many of each type of plant you’ve sold
  • Does not work retroactively, so previous save files will say zero for every plant, until you sell them after this new update

    ADDED: New item - Party Popper
  • One time use for 10 carrots each
  • Shoots confetti because it’s fun
  • Unlocked by catching a small bluegill (< 20 cm)

    ADDED: New upgrade - Pocket Clippers
  • Allows plants to be propagated - i.e., create seeds from mature plants
  • Unlike other items, the pocket clippers are always with your bun
  • After unlocking this upgrade, simply go up to a fully grown plant and press the use button to take a clipping from the plant (which will create a seed in your hand)
  • Only healthy plants can be propagated
  • Different plants take different amounts of time to propagate
  • Costs 2500 carrots
  • Tier 0 plants - 3 minutes
  • Tier 1 plants - 5 minutes
  • Tier 2 plants - 7.5 minutes

  • Tier 3 plants - 10 minutes

    ADDED: Two new background songs

    ADDED: Bunhouse soundtrack now available as DLC for free

CHANGED: Slightly reduced invisible collision box for being under shade unit and sun unit

CHANGED: Removed use button prompt for cycling yoga position

CHANGED: Updated the remove ivy upgrade icon

CHANGED: Altered tiny pot locations on medium circular table so they are easier to grab

CHANGED: Sprinkler to be more obvious when it is on/off

CHANGED: Sprinklers no longer show text when inspected, just the range

CHANGED: Inspecting or carrying a sprinkler will show all other sprinkler ranges for easier detection of what is covering what

CHANGED: Birds are back to being normal (no more bat wings for halloween)

CHANGED: Moved default plant location lower in hanging pots

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

FIXED BUG: Opening cheat menu in game instance not resetting when starting a new game

FIXED BUG: Overlapping sprinklers can possibly flood plants that require 3 water units

FIXED BUG: Can rotate objects while dropping them tetris style

FIXED BUG: Sprinklers watering pots with dead plant

FIXED BUG: Koi pond fish escaping and flying around the map lol

FIXED BUG: Can water and fill dirt through walls

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine

