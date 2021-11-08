Bunhouse Version 1.1.0 Is Out!

Bunhouse 1.1 is here! I received a couple reviews from people (both positive and negative) who believed that Bunhouse needed a bit more oomph when it comes to content. So, I decided to be quick like a bunny and add some awesome new furniture, features, and plants to the game :)

I hope you all enjoy it! See below for a highlight video and for the full changelog:

YouTube

Changelog 1.1.0 - currently unreleased

ADDED: New plant - Common Lady-Fern

Unlocked by growing a Pothos to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)

Can go in hanging, octagonal, cylindrical pots

ADDED: New plant type - Succulents / Cacti

ADDED: New plant type - Succulents / Cacti All current cacti / succulents unlocked by growing an Aloe to medium stage (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)

All succulents and plants only grow to a small stage, but are worth more than other small tier 2 plants

Can grow to its max stage in a tiny pot

ADDED: New plant - Echeveria Lola Succulent

ADDED: New plant - Barrel Cactus

ADDED: New plant - Blue Columnar Cactus

ADDED: New plant - Fairy Castle Cactus

ADDED: New pot - Bucket

ADDED: New plant - Echeveria Lola Succulent ADDED: New plant - Barrel Cactus ADDED: New plant - Blue Columnar Cactus ADDED: New plant - Fairy Castle Cactus ADDED: New pot - Bucket Comes in small or medium

Can house all plants except hanging ones

Unlocked by buying new barrel table furniture item

Small costs 750 carrots, large costs 1250 carrots

ADDED: New item - Fertilizer Flinger

ADDED: New item - Fertilizer Flinger Automatically fertilizes pots within range

Can be turned on or off like the sprinkler

Two sizes with same ranges as the small and large sprinklers

Unlike sprinkler, can be placed on tables

ADDED: Dynamic Modular Garden Bed System (Build-a-Bed)

ADDED: Dynamic Modular Garden Bed System (Build-a-Bed) Create your own raised garden bed in unique, grid-based shapes

Automatically adjusts the pot to make one giant bed

Can fill in the entire bed with dirt at one time

Can also fertilize the entire garden bed at once with dirt bag + fertilizer

Note that the fertilizer flinger only fertilizes garden bed sections in its range

Water each section individually to support multiple plants

Can be placed inside or outside the greenhouse

Only comes in one size - medium

Sun and Shade units ignore their collision and can be placed on top of any configuration of garden bed

Unlocked after unlocking all plants

ADDED: New upgrade - Fishing Net

ADDED: New upgrade - Fishing Net Unlocks the aquarium (not included)

Allows you to transfer fish you catch to an available aquarium

Costs 1000

ADDED: New furniture item - Aquarium

ADDED: New furniture item - Aquarium Can house fishies caught in the lake

Costs 1000

Holds up to 6 fishies

Unlocked by purchasing the fishing net upgrade

ADDED: New furniture item - Fancy Hexagon Table

ADDED: New furniture item - Fancy Hexagon Table 1x1 table with a suave modern look

Costs 150 carrots

Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4

ADDED: New furniture item - Barrel Table

ADDED: New furniture item - Barrel Table 1x1 table that looks like… well, a barrel

Costs 75 carrots

Can only hold 3 tiny pots instead of the usual 4

ADDED: New furniture item - decorative urns

ADDED: New furniture item - decorative urns Unlocked by growing purple lupine flowers to max (if you’ve already done this, do it again in your current save to unlock the plant)

Four different types of decorative urns:

Blue urn

Red urn

Tiny cracked urn

Tiny smooth urn

ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Torch

ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Torch Like a tiki torch but doesn’t burn down forests

Costs 100 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing a hanging firefly jar (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)

ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Hook

ADDED: New furniture item - Standing Hook Can hold a singular hanging pot so you can hang them in other spots besides the pipes

Costs 100 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing a hanging pot (if you’ve already purchased one, purchase another one in your current save to unlock)

ADDED: New furniture item - Seed Shelf

ADDED: New furniture item - Seed Shelf Costs 80 carrots

A shelving unit resembling a short bookcase which can hold up to 9 tiny objects

ADDED: New furniture items - Chair and Sofa

ADDED: New furniture items - Chair and Sofa Bun can rest their weary little ears by napping on them

Costs 500 carrots for sofa, 300 carrots for chair

ADDED: New furniture item - Golden carrot

ADDED: New furniture item - Golden carrot Designed to flaunt wealth

Costs a whopping 100,000 carrots

ADDED: Plantipedia now tracks how many of each type of plant you’ve sold

ADDED: Plantipedia now tracks how many of each type of plant you’ve sold Does not work retroactively, so previous save files will say zero for every plant, until you sell them after this new update

ADDED: New item - Party Popper

ADDED: New item - Party Popper One time use for 10 carrots each

Shoots confetti because it’s fun

Unlocked by catching a small bluegill (< 20 cm)

ADDED: New upgrade - Pocket Clippers

ADDED: New upgrade - Pocket Clippers Allows plants to be propagated - i.e., create seeds from mature plants

Unlike other items, the pocket clippers are always with your bun

After unlocking this upgrade, simply go up to a fully grown plant and press the use button to take a clipping from the plant (which will create a seed in your hand)

Only healthy plants can be propagated

Different plants take different amounts of time to propagate

Costs 2500 carrots

Tier 0 plants - 3 minutes

Tier 1 plants - 5 minutes

Tier 2 plants - 7.5 minutes

Tier 3 plants - 10 minutes

ADDED: Two new background songs

ADDED: Bunhouse soundtrack now available as DLC for free

CHANGED: Slightly reduced invisible collision box for being under shade unit and sun unit

CHANGED: Removed use button prompt for cycling yoga position

CHANGED: Updated the remove ivy upgrade icon

CHANGED: Altered tiny pot locations on medium circular table so they are easier to grab

CHANGED: Sprinkler to be more obvious when it is on/off

CHANGED: Sprinklers no longer show text when inspected, just the range

CHANGED: Inspecting or carrying a sprinkler will show all other sprinkler ranges for easier detection of what is covering what

CHANGED: Birds are back to being normal (no more bat wings for halloween)

CHANGED: Moved default plant location lower in hanging pots

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

FIXED BUG: Opening cheat menu in game instance not resetting when starting a new game

FIXED BUG: Overlapping sprinklers can possibly flood plants that require 3 water units

FIXED BUG: Can rotate objects while dropping them tetris style

FIXED BUG: Sprinklers watering pots with dead plant

FIXED BUG: Koi pond fish escaping and flying around the map lol

FIXED BUG: Can water and fill dirt through walls

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine