A Fiery visitation! (update 1.042b)

The Great Haforn, overseer of all of the eagles, has been known to alight in Scotland. They'll accept an offering made in to their red fire, best made in the form of a tasty fish, and reward such subjects with a spectacular show of light and sound - along with an achievement! Rumour has it that Haforn can be found at night on the multiplayer server...

So yes a bit of fun for November. Track down Haforn at night on the multiplayer server, offer them a fish by putting it in the fire, and enjoy the light show. There is now also an achievement for catching a fish too!

Good luck!

Graeme