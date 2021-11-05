 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Aquila Bird Flight Simulator update for 5 November 2021

A Fiery visitation! (update 1.042b)

Share · View all patches · Build 7666896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Great Haforn, overseer of all of the eagles, has been known to alight in Scotland. They'll accept an offering made in to their red fire, best made in the form of a tasty fish, and reward such subjects with a spectacular show of light and sound - along with an achievement! Rumour has it that Haforn can be found at night on the multiplayer server...

So yes a bit of fun for November. Track down Haforn at night on the multiplayer server, offer them a fish by putting it in the fire, and enjoy the light show. There is now also an achievement for catching a fish too!

Good luck!

Graeme

Changed files in this update

Aquila Bird Flight Simulator Depot Depot 583533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.