Patch Update (v0.1.01)

Hello,

This is a quick announcement to announce that we've released a new patch, v0.1.02 and it is live now! Similar to our most recent patch that we also released this week, this new patch fixes some issues reported to us and introduces a few new stuff and changes.

Patch Changes:

-Fixed the furnace bug where inputted items could disappear occasionally

-stopped overpowered enemies spawning in any area below lvl 3 (no more early deaths to the Jade Snake)

-stopped any boss spawning in areas below lvl 5 (no more early deaths to the double headed dragon)

-Added new resource: cotton, can be used to make cloth. Cotton can be found in mountain, plains and forest biomes (Cloth can still be also found in dungeons or bought from vendors)

-added steel container, allows you to store 24 items as opposed to wooden containers 6

-Days are longer, and nights faster, and a total time of one game day is now 30 minutes, meaning it is now daytime for much longer and nights pass quicker

-Added a new passive mob that can also drop cotton

-fixed female hair bug in character customization when returning from main menu

-Warpgate custom names are saved and loaded

-fixed weapon still aiming bug when in build mode

-stopped BGM playing when quitting to main menu

-added seashade plant that spawns near bodies of water, and mainly swamp biomes

-Fixed XP text glitch showing current xp as greater than max

As always, please continue to report any bugs and leave any suggestions in our steam discussion page. This is checked daily and feedback is always taken into account on what to prioritize for the next patch. The next patch/update will be next week Tuesday/Wednesday!

Cheers!