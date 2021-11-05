v0.4, v0.5 and v0.5.1 Patch Notes

Make sure to scroll all the way down to see all the notes! The team maintains this changelog, but the best way to know of all the changes, and actually join the conversation while we make the changes is on Discord!

0.4.0

Added

Spectator Screen (VR mirror window) mode options: Choose which eye is displayed in the spectator screen. As well as option to draw in game UI for spectators to see (i.e. killfeed, score, health etc.)

Observer Mode: Add option to show gun traces (a "laser" showing where players guns are aiming) - hotkey: L

Observer Mode: Using O to toggle player nameplates now also shows player outlines

Experimental Basic tacticals - frag grenade, flashbang, smoke grenade (and a super secret bonus one...)

AFK pose

Added spacebar as input for flying up in observer view, mousewheel for zooming in and out

New atmosphere for Armory

G17 now has a new red dot sight

Added MK23 pistol

Added experimental demo playback system

Added prismatic sight for UMP and AK12

Added 'Allow Hand Swapping' option under controls for disabling/enabling ability to swap items between hands easily

Added 'Use Virtual Stock' option under controls for disabling/enabling virtual stock

Added 'Mag Grip Mode' option under controls for gripping mags with Trigger instead of Grip

Movement penalty when aiming down sights with guns (Balancing WIP)

Artifact Game Mode: Added deployment crate for Scanner at Colonist spawn

A 'Swap Team' button in Armory

Changed

Disabled automatic team balancing for the time being

Change team mate outlines to use new team colors

Observer Mode: Player nameplates and outlines will now persist after player respawn

Observer Mode: Change camera speed in free cam with mouse wheel (as well as +/- on keyboard)

When choosing your loadout in the armory your loadout will respawn so you can test out your loadout

Removed Arena2v2TestMap - good night sweet prince

Temporary: you can no longer grab magazines out of guns

Improved magazine release simulation

Enabled collision between guns and mags

Enabled collision between mags and mags

Updated Suna minimap for observer mode

Optimized some problematic meshes in Miru

Improved lighting in Suna

Improved lighting in Armory

Improved position of body mesh in relationship to HMD

Improved how player ping on scoreboard is computed (more accurate)

Updated cover props in Suna

Optimized materials in Miru and Armory

Improved how player speed is computed for benefit of both movement and animations

Updated collision on Miru map and its meshes

Optimized overhead of dead characters

Team colors are now consistent across UI and outlines

Can now hand swap the experimental/development tacticals

Optimized Bravo sight further

Made Bravo sight reticle more correct and crisp as well

Tweaked reticle colors to be better for color accessbility

Improved default Oculus Touch bindings

Optimized Scanner visual effects shaders

Improved collision on guns

Optimized recoil performance

Improved audio mix of guns, attenuation and footsteps

Optimized textures for faster loading

Expanded area for artifact zones on Miru

Improved placement of chest primary firearm holster slot

Fixed

Fixed character IK so that when people are aiming down sights guns are no longer very close / inside players faces

Fixed character movement animations for other players from being jolty

Fixed holstering magazines on your chest/hip being inconsistent

Fixed being able to grab other players mags off their rig!

Fixed getting stuck with HMD faded to black if you died near end of end of round/warmup match state transition

Fixed seeing cursor (white circle) in headset when the VR preview window wasn't in focus

Fixed various bugs relating to magazine insertion/ejection

Fixed gun fire loop playing if you killed yourself with first bullet while in armory

Fixed player movement affecting charging handle motion

Fixed hand meshes intermittently flickering on listen servers

Fixed tablet entering scoreboard mode in armory for observer

Fixed game mode and map name so they appear correctly in tablet scoreboard

Fixed third person spectator not always being centered on player

Fixed an issue with some floor tile meshes which could cause rendering artifacts

Fixed some typos in game state messages

Fixed hands dissapearing on dead characters

Fixed not being able to deploy scanner in some spots players expected to work on Suna A Site

Fixed and eliminated a case where calibration UI could get stuck after popping up

Fixed how players could get snagged on edges of walls in some cases

Fixed some sights not having icons in loadout configuration menu

Fixed seeing cursor in VR over left eye

Fixed issues with not being able to calibrate in some cases

Fixed laserbeam not appearing when opening tablet in some cases

Fixed scanner holstering tooltip mesh lingering after player dies sometimes

Fixed collision in calibration UI blocking bullets

0.5.0

Added button for easy team swapping in Armory

Added ability to download replays of official server games in observer mode for offline viewing. (Experimental)

Artifact Scanner now spawns at start of Artifact Game Mode rounds in a crate at Colonist spawn

Artificial Crouching (aka Seated Mode) now considered fully functioning, special thanks to the community's feedback

Calibration routine updated, less instrusive as per community feedback

Added Vector45 SMG

0.5.1

Added defaults for Vive Cosmos controllers

Two new scopes added: ACO and HMR

New higher fidelity collision boxes for guns

New firearms balancing

Improved lighting for Miru

Guns now have damage falloff

New reflex sights: OKP, Doc, Pilad

Added new flash tactical model

Added new smoke tactical model

Added grip pose for artifact scanner

Added ability to leave armory server without having to quit game

Changed AK fire selector to be more user friendly

Fixed wonky respawning of items in Armory

Fixed flashbang not working: most of the time it wouldn't blind anyone...

Fixed not being able to join servers while in an Armory server

Fixed a bug with burst firing where audio loop wouldn't stop for other players

