v0.4, v0.5 and v0.5.1 Patch Notes

0.4.0
Added
- Spectator Screen (VR mirror window) mode options: Choose which eye is displayed in the spectator screen. As well as option to draw in game UI for spectators to see (i.e. killfeed, score, health etc.)
- Observer Mode: Add option to show gun traces (a "laser" showing where players guns are aiming) - hotkey: L
- Observer Mode: Using O to toggle player nameplates now also shows player outlines
- Holster sound effects
- Experimental Basic tacticals - frag grenade, flashbang, smoke grenade (and a super secret bonus one...)
- AFK pose
- Added spacebar as input for flying up in observer view, mousewheel for zooming in and out
- New atmosphere for Armory
- G17 now has a new red dot sight
- Added MK23 pistol
- Added experimental demo playback system
- Added prismatic sight for UMP and AK12
- Added 'Allow Hand Swapping' option under controls for disabling/enabling ability to swap items between hands easily
- Added 'Use Virtual Stock' option under controls for disabling/enabling virtual stock
- Added 'Mag Grip Mode' option under controls for gripping mags with Trigger instead of Grip
- Movement penalty when aiming down sights with guns (Balancing WIP)
- Artifact Game Mode: Added deployment crate for Scanner at Colonist spawn
- A 'Swap Team' button in Armory
Changed
- Disabled automatic team balancing for the time being
- Change team mate outlines to use new team colors
- Observer Mode: Player nameplates and outlines will now persist after player respawn
- Observer Mode: Change camera speed in free cam with mouse wheel (as well as +/- on keyboard)
- When choosing your loadout in the armory your loadout will respawn so you can test out your loadout
- Removed Arena2v2TestMap - good night sweet prince
- Temporary: you can no longer grab magazines out of guns
- Improved magazine release simulation
- Enabled collision between guns and mags
- Enabled collision between mags and mags
- Updated Suna minimap for observer mode
- Optimized some problematic meshes in Miru
- Improved lighting in Suna
- Improved lighting in Armory
- Improved position of body mesh in relationship to HMD
- Improved how player ping on scoreboard is computed (more accurate)
- Updated cover props in Suna
- Optimized materials in Miru and Armory
- Improved how player speed is computed for benefit of both movement and animations
- Updated collision on Miru map and its meshes
- Optimized overhead of dead characters
- Team colors are now consistent across UI and outlines
- Can now hand swap the experimental/development tacticals
- Optimized Bravo sight further
- Made Bravo sight reticle more correct and crisp as well
- Tweaked reticle colors to be better for color accessbility
- Improved default Oculus Touch bindings
- Optimized Scanner visual effects shaders
- Improved collision on guns
- Optimized recoil performance
- Improved audio mix of guns, attenuation and footsteps
- Optimized textures for faster loading
- Expanded area for artifact zones on Miru
- Improved placement of chest primary firearm holster slot
Fixed
- Fixed character IK so that when people are aiming down sights guns are no longer very close / inside players faces
- Fixed character movement animations for other players from being jolty
- Fixed holstering magazines on your chest/hip being inconsistent
- Fixed being able to grab other players mags off their rig!
- Fixed getting stuck with HMD faded to black if you died near end of end of round/warmup match state transition
- Fixed seeing cursor (white circle) in headset when the VR preview window wasn't in focus
- Fixed various bugs relating to magazine insertion/ejection
- Fixed gun fire loop playing if you killed yourself with first bullet while in armory
- Fixed player movement affecting charging handle motion
- Fixed hand meshes intermittently flickering on listen servers
- Fixed tablet entering scoreboard mode in armory for observer
- Fixed game mode and map name so they appear correctly in tablet scoreboard
- Fixed third person spectator not always being centered on player
- Fixed an issue with some floor tile meshes which could cause rendering artifacts
- Fixed some typos in game state messages
- Fixed hands dissapearing on dead characters
- Fixed not being able to deploy scanner in some spots players expected to work on Suna A Site
- Fixed and eliminated a case where calibration UI could get stuck after popping up
- Fixed how players could get snagged on edges of walls in some cases
- Fixed some sights not having icons in loadout configuration menu
- Fixed seeing cursor in VR over left eye
- Fixed issues with not being able to calibrate in some cases
- Fixed laserbeam not appearing when opening tablet in some cases
- Fixed scanner holstering tooltip mesh lingering after player dies sometimes
- Fixed collision in calibration UI blocking bullets
0.5.0
- Added button for easy team swapping in Armory
- Added ability to download replays of official server games in observer mode for offline viewing. (Experimental)
- Artifact Scanner now spawns at start of Artifact Game Mode rounds in a crate at Colonist spawn
- Artificial Crouching (aka Seated Mode) now considered fully functioning, special thanks to the community's feedback
- Calibration routine updated, less instrusive as per community feedback
- Added Vector45 SMG
0.5.1
- Added defaults for Vive Cosmos controllers
- Two new scopes added: ACO and HMR
- New higher fidelity collision boxes for guns
- New firearms balancing
- Improved lighting for Miru
- Guns now have damage falloff
- New reflex sights: OKP, Doc, Pilad
- Added new flash tactical model
- Added new smoke tactical model
- Added grip pose for artifact scanner
- Added ability to leave armory server without having to quit game
- Changed AK fire selector to be more user friendly
- Fixed wonky respawning of items in Armory
- Fixed flashbang not working: most of the time it wouldn't blind anyone...
- Fixed not being able to join servers while in an Armory server
- Fixed a bug with burst firing where audio loop wouldn't stop for other players
