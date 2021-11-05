11/5/21 Update 1.5.9 / Onslaught Expansion Announcement!

Disgraced,

Hey everyone!

This is an update for the new upcoming expansion - Onslaught!

"The Onslaught Pack is intended to add more replayability and diversity to the game world by adding new Shogun retaliations, randomly located enemy camps, and new skins for you to wear as you fight for justice in Feudal Japan!

*This expansion makes the game a bit more difficult because there are new (and more) bonuses that the enemy can gain as the game progresses."

First the change log.

Update 1.5.9 Change Log:,

Bug Fixes:

-None needed!

Additions & Changes:

-Added Onslaught Expansion ownership verification

-Added Onslaught Features (Intel/Sabotage/New Retaliations/New Skins/Enemy Camps)

-Added new graphics for Onslaught content

-Updated Overview in HQ to see how many active retaliations there are

Now for the expansion announcement.

"Onslaught Pack DLC:

**New Feature - Enemy Camps - These camps are set up by the Shogun in an attempt to stop the rebellion from spreading further into his territory. Once destroyed, they will grant the rebellion are fair amount of supplies. But they won't stay that way forever - they will randomly respawn periodically with new forces! (The camps have a chance to respawn at a randomized location every 15 minutes and always have a randomized garrison) The more camps active at one time, the less rewarding supply raids will be and local support will decrease in the associated province! They also mean the Shogun can retaliate more often against you! --

**3 New Shogun Retaliations - The Shogun is attempting to stop you at whatever cost there may be. His forces will now be able to use Assault Drills (better initiative), Improved Training (better accuracy and critical chance), and Buntai Tactics (better evasion and critical evasion) against you!

**New Feature - Intel - Spend your resources to directly sabotage the Shogun! Found inside your Headquarters, you can spend 100 total resources to remove 1 randomly selected retaliation! --

1 Gashira Skin (M)

1 Kensei Skin (M)

1 Onna Yojimbo Skin (F)

1 Kunoichi Skin (F)

15 Ryo added to your supply cache (money)"

**The feature will make the gameplay feel much more like an actual ongoing battle for control of the provinces and will bring more immersion.

The expansion is set to go on sale soon and will be priced at $2.99!

Thanks for reading!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː