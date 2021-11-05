Update 0.9 - New event types: Master of the Hill and Tag

Hey there everyone, here is update 0.9!

This time, we have 2 new event types: Master of the Hill and Tag!

Master of the Hill is a very simple concept: stay as long as you can on top of the hill, while trying to push the other vehicles away from the hill. At the end of the time limit, the vehicle with longest time on the hill, wins!

Tag is the good and old playground everyone played as a child: chase other players, touch them (or “tag” them), to mark them out of play, or as the new tagger.

Tag has 4 types:

Last One Standing: each tagged vehicle becomes the new tagger, and the previous tagger is free, no longer a tagger. Game ends when the last not tagged vehicle is tagged.

Time Based: Same as above, but with a time limit. At the end, the vehicle with the shorter time as tagger, wins!

Everyone is Tagger: each tagged vehicle becomes a tagger, but the former tagger is still a tagger, so the tagger vehicles grow in number during the game. Game ends when the last not tagged vehicle is tagged.

Freeze Tag: each tagged vehicle becomes “frozen” and cannot move, until a free vehicle touches it. Game ends when the last not tagged vehicle is tagged.

Next update, the new event type will be Red Rover!

CHANGELOG