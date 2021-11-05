Update 0.4.0 - New playable ship and new chunky enemies!

New playable ship "Tac T Ion"

While similar to Durrone this one adds a lot more strategy to its playstyle. Its drones are not as easy to get value out of but can be even more powerful than Durrone's in specific scenarios.

I debated on if I should rework the Durrone into this but I decided on leaving the Durrone as a bit of an early "accessible" option for players. It's easy and fun and doesn't require a lot of thought and I like that for players just learning the game. The Tac T Ion is a lot harder but more rewarding when you get it right. Its upside for tactful play is probably the highest of any ship in the game.

As I add new ships the other ships will likely get pushed to be unlockable earlier and earlier. So this new ship will be unlocked in the third region while one ship that was unlocked in the third will move to the second and one that was unlocked in the second will move to the first. I don't foresee adding more "easier" ships into the game but if I do I'll slip those in earlier.

There are two new Steam achievements to grab with this ship as well. Good luck!

Core Content

Four new modular Deadeye ships (Large ships that drop upgrades)

Four new items

One new upgrade

Several new background ships

Fixes