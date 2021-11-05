Dear Giants,
We are still solving the issues regarding optimization, we solved some of them, but due to the lack of possibility to perform proper compatibility tests, proper optimization process might take a little longer. If the game running on maximum graphics settings does not let you to fully enjoy the experience, we recommend going into the "options" sub-menu in order to lower the settings. We do understand, that this is only a half-measure, but we will do everything we can in order to replace it with proper solution as fast as possible.
Our tests also resulted in tracking down some issues regarding the various graphic cards, please make sure that:
- You are using the latest drivers for your graphic card
- You are using the latest DirectX
- (Laptops only) You are using a proper graphic card, not an integrated one
Sorry for the troubles and thank you for your understanding and support.
Patch 1.0.1 for Giants Uprising is now available on PC - Steam. Here's the list of changes for this update.
Please note that the issues listed below did not affect all players.
General:
- Fixed an issue with camera clamping in Skill Tree view
- Fixed an issue with cannon's collision after destroying the towers
- Dialogue informing about low health has been disabled
- Humans falling out of destroyed buildings have been disabled (SFX stayed)
- Death screen has been disabled, checkpoint is now automatically loaded
- Fixed an issue with Quest Log's visual offset
- "Damage received" animation can be cancelled much earlier than before
- Bunch of Audio issues has been solved
- Story Missions now have proper description in World Map view
- Added navigation UI in the World Map view
- Slight optimization with destruction
- If the save is made with Rogbar having less than 10% of health, loading the game will refill health to 10%
- Rebalance damage of Cannon Towers
- Giant Hunters deal less starting damage
- Added low life UI life bar animation
- Added low life meat UI animation
- Added UI animation for picking up the meat
- Added UI animation for eating up the meat
Blood and Sand
- Fixed the issue with being stuck in metal gate after destroying the very first wooden doors
- Improved chasing Giants AI
- Chasing Giants no longer use superman punch
- Damage dealt by Chasing Giants has been lowered
- Enlarged width of waypoints
- The User is now able to progress even after missing a waypoint by destroying wooden doors
- Changed the number of cows required to interact from 3 to 2
- Rebalanced damage of Giants primary attack with fists
- Lightning improvements in the corridors of Arena
Borderlands on Fire:
- Fixed an issue with gate not being properly destroyed by the boulders (edytowane)
[22:19]
Homecoming
- Fixed an issue where the game randomly crashed after watching the "Mask" cutscene
- Drest's Giant no longer A-pose after watching the cutscene
- Terrain at the beginning of the map has been changed
- Fixed a couple of issues with collisions
- Diziness effect has been slightly decreased
Plan Failed Successfully
- Fixed an issue where the quest waypoint appeared behind the User after loading the checkpoint
Over the weekend another small patch will be uploaded on Steam, this patch will contain fix regarding the save state on Borderlands on Fire map (the issue that causes quest log to disappear and inability to move forward with the story). Thank you for your patience.
Giants Uprising Development team
