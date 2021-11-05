Dear Giants,

We are still solving the issues regarding optimization, we solved some of them, but due to the lack of possibility to perform proper compatibility tests, proper optimization process might take a little longer. If the game running on maximum graphics settings does not let you to fully enjoy the experience, we recommend going into the "options" sub-menu in order to lower the settings. We do understand, that this is only a half-measure, but we will do everything we can in order to replace it with proper solution as fast as possible.

Our tests also resulted in tracking down some issues regarding the various graphic cards, please make sure that:

You are using the latest drivers for your graphic card

You are using the latest DirectX

(Laptops only) You are using a proper graphic card, not an integrated one

Sorry for the troubles and thank you for your understanding and support.

Patch 1.0.1 for Giants Uprising is now available on PC - Steam. Here's the list of changes for this update.

Please note that the issues listed below did not affect all players.

General:

Fixed an issue with camera clamping in Skill Tree view

Fixed an issue with cannon's collision after destroying the towers

Dialogue informing about low health has been disabled

Humans falling out of destroyed buildings have been disabled (SFX stayed)

Death screen has been disabled, checkpoint is now automatically loaded

Fixed an issue with Quest Log's visual offset

"Damage received" animation can be cancelled much earlier than before

Bunch of Audio issues has been solved

Story Missions now have proper description in World Map view

Added navigation UI in the World Map view

Slight optimization with destruction

If the save is made with Rogbar having less than 10% of health, loading the game will refill health to 10%

Rebalance damage of Cannon Towers

Giant Hunters deal less starting damage

Added low life UI life bar animation

Added low life meat UI animation

Added UI animation for picking up the meat

Added UI animation for eating up the meat

Blood and Sand

Fixed the issue with being stuck in metal gate after destroying the very first wooden doors

Improved chasing Giants AI

Chasing Giants no longer use superman punch

Damage dealt by Chasing Giants has been lowered

Enlarged width of waypoints

The User is now able to progress even after missing a waypoint by destroying wooden doors

Changed the number of cows required to interact from 3 to 2

Rebalanced damage of Giants primary attack with fists

Lightning improvements in the corridors of Arena

Borderlands on Fire:

Fixed an issue with gate not being properly destroyed by the boulders (edytowane)

[22:19]

Homecoming

[22:19] Homecoming Fixed an issue where the game randomly crashed after watching the "Mask" cutscene

Drest's Giant no longer A-pose after watching the cutscene

Terrain at the beginning of the map has been changed

Fixed a couple of issues with collisions

Diziness effect has been slightly decreased

Plan Failed Successfully

Fixed an issue where the quest waypoint appeared behind the User after loading the checkpoint

Over the weekend another small patch will be uploaded on Steam, this patch will contain fix regarding the save state on Borderlands on Fire map (the issue that causes quest log to disappear and inability to move forward with the story). Thank you for your patience.

Giants Uprising Development team