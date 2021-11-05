VER 0.4c - HOTFIX

Another hotfix- we've gotten in some more data from people, which we've been able to use to take another stab at some issues people have been having.
We're hoping to resolve the following issues with this patch- let us know if any of these are still cropping up for you!
- Event cards getting mixed into position/starlet hand which could lead to cards disappearing on click or not spawning at all.
- Event deck running out of cards and soft locking the game because there're no cards to draw anymore.
- Event hand layering issues after playing Jubilee event card.
