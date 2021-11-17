ARID Update 1.1.0 & We won an award!

Hi Survivors!

We're excited to announce that Arid has won the Best Student Game award at the Dutch Game Awards of 2021! Of course this would not have been possible without the amazing community so again, thank you! You have been amazing and we are really honored of having shared this experience with all of you.



Three of our team members at the Dutch Game Awards!

Now, onto the next topic: Update 1.1.0

Since release, we have received a LOT of valuable feedback from you and have been hard at work to polish your experience in Arid. This update contains many quality of life improvements (special thanks to one of our programmers, Tim, for his extra additions to the inventory systems) and even more bug fixes.

What's next?

First of all, we apologize for the period of silence. Since Arid's release the team has taken a well-deserved break and everyone is preparing for graduation. Some are working on personal projects, others are learning through internships in smaller and larger companies. The team has now scaled down but we will keep monitoring for any eventual issues that might pop up, so keep giving us feedback! You can get in contact through the Steam Forum, our Discord or the in-game Feedback report.

Besides extra QoL and bug fixes the current version of Arid is finished and will stay free forever. This however does not mean our adventure is over! The future holds many possibilities and we're very busy making plans for our next steps and will update you as soon as we can!

Patch Notes

**

GAMEPLAY

**

CHANGES

Added ability to sort containers

Added ability to merge stacks for containers

Added ability to name saves

Added option to disable item notifications

Removed level streaming layers to prevent issues with separate level loading

Updated item, recipe & status descriptions for consistency

Updated credit list with new beta testers

Updated splash screen & increased logo resolution

Various minor updates to narrative items in all levels

Various quality of life updates to save menu for better controller functionality

FIXES

FIXED - Issues with animal trap not being fixable in mining town

FIXED - Being able to ‘escape’ the death screen allowing you to continue the game afterwards

FIXED - Water source refilling after save

FIXED - Interaction text is no longer being saved to prevent weird text issues after loading

FIXED - Items disappearing after they’re dropped

FIXED - Ending sequence not triggering when having the crosshair always on screen

FIXED - Failed interaction animation sometimes bugging out and leaving dot on screen

FIXED - Blend camera position damaging you when you jump into it

FIXED - Collision of floors in Mining town not playing the correct audio

FIXED - Sandstorm effect not being removed properly during saving and loading

FIXED - Containers and other savable not being reloaded correctly

FIXED - Typo in Getting Closer to Bubba? objective

FIXED - AI not being able to teleport to location far away

FIXED - Player not receiving fall damage

FIXED - Over encumbered not being applied correctly

FIXED - Inventory slot count not being correctly shown when transferring or dropping

FIXED - Controller transfer and drop on the same button

FIXED - Torch not working

FIXED - Sandstorm effect getting applied without a sandstorm present

FIXED - Sandstorm achievement not getting unlocked when in a sandstorm cover

**

AUDIO



CHANGES**

Added new sounds for stone material

Added sound for debris

Added unique sounds for running footsteps

Added sound to Campfire UI

Added sound for breaking wooden crates

Added sound for Objective Update notification

Added sound for monsters that are far away in Mining town Cave

Added sound for repairing the bridge

Added sound for water footsteps

Added sound for breaking wheel

Added sound for holes in Mining town Cave

Added sound for floor

Added music for day/night cycle

Updated music for main menu

Updated various material sounds

Changed the occlusion distance of tiny water sources in caves

Changed volume of dirt pile sounds

Changed various elements of general audio mix

FIXES