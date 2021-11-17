ARID Update 1.1.0 & We won an award!

Hi Survivors!
We're excited to announce that Arid has won the Best Student Game award at the Dutch Game Awards of 2021! Of course this would not have been possible without the amazing community so again, thank you! You have been amazing and we are really honored of having shared this experience with all of you.
Three of our team members at the Dutch Game Awards!
Now, onto the next topic: Update 1.1.0
Since release, we have received a LOT of valuable feedback from you and have been hard at work to polish your experience in Arid. This update contains many quality of life improvements (special thanks to one of our programmers, Tim, for his extra additions to the inventory systems) and even more bug fixes.
What's next?
First of all, we apologize for the period of silence. Since Arid's release the team has taken a well-deserved break and everyone is preparing for graduation. Some are working on personal projects, others are learning through internships in smaller and larger companies. The team has now scaled down but we will keep monitoring for any eventual issues that might pop up, so keep giving us feedback! You can get in contact through the Steam Forum, our Discord or the in-game Feedback report.
Besides extra QoL and bug fixes the current version of Arid is finished and will stay free forever. This however does not mean our adventure is over! The future holds many possibilities and we're very busy making plans for our next steps and will update you as soon as we can!
Update 1.1: Release Notes
Patch Notes
**
GAMEPLAY
**
CHANGES
- Added ability to sort containers
- Added ability to merge stacks for containers
- Added ability to name saves
- Added option to disable item notifications
- Removed level streaming layers to prevent issues with separate level loading
- Updated item, recipe & status descriptions for consistency
- Updated credit list with new beta testers
- Updated splash screen & increased logo resolution
- Various minor updates to narrative items in all levels
- Various quality of life updates to save menu for better controller functionality
FIXES
- FIXED - Issues with animal trap not being fixable in mining town
- FIXED - Being able to ‘escape’ the death screen allowing you to continue the game afterwards
- FIXED - Water source refilling after save
- FIXED - Interaction text is no longer being saved to prevent weird text issues after loading
- FIXED - Items disappearing after they’re dropped
- FIXED - Ending sequence not triggering when having the crosshair always on screen
- FIXED - Failed interaction animation sometimes bugging out and leaving dot on screen
- FIXED - Blend camera position damaging you when you jump into it
- FIXED - Collision of floors in Mining town not playing the correct audio
- FIXED - Sandstorm effect not being removed properly during saving and loading
- FIXED - Containers and other savable not being reloaded correctly
- FIXED - Typo in Getting Closer to Bubba? objective
- FIXED - AI not being able to teleport to location far away
- FIXED - Player not receiving fall damage
- FIXED - Over encumbered not being applied correctly
- FIXED - Inventory slot count not being correctly shown when transferring or dropping
- FIXED - Controller transfer and drop on the same button
- FIXED - Torch not working
- FIXED - Sandstorm effect getting applied without a sandstorm present
- FIXED - Sandstorm achievement not getting unlocked when in a sandstorm cover
**
AUDIO
CHANGES**
- Added new sounds for stone material
- Added sound for debris
- Added unique sounds for running footsteps
- Added sound to Campfire UI
- Added sound for breaking wooden crates
- Added sound for Objective Update notification
- Added sound for monsters that are far away in Mining town Cave
- Added sound for repairing the bridge
- Added sound for water footsteps
- Added sound for breaking wheel
- Added sound for holes in Mining town Cave
- Added sound for floor
- Added music for day/night cycle
- Updated music for main menu
- Updated various material sounds
- Changed the occlusion distance of tiny water sources in caves
- Changed volume of dirt pile sounds
- Changed various elements of general audio mix
FIXES
- FIXED - Issue with monster sound spawning too close in moon valley
- FIXED - Issue with book audio playing during the day/night music
- FIXED - Rainfall sound is now of better quality
Changed files in this update