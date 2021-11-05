 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Super Kakuro update for 5 November 2021

1.0.1 - New Levels, Improved Randomiser

Share · View all patches · Build 7665779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In response to early feedback for Super Kakuro, I've updated the game with the following changes:

10 new levels for each board dimension.

These levels will be less difficult than the current selection and are intended to benefit less-experienced Kakuro players.

This adds 120 levels to the game, taking the total to 360.

Improved 'random' level generator.

Randomly-generated levels will now include more 'magic blocks' and a higher density of clue tiles, to suit players of all abilities.

Finally, (Simplified) Chinese localisation has been added to the game.

让我们来了解一下数和游戏！

Changed files in this update

Super Kakuro Content Depot 1781041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.