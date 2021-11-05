1.0.1 - New Levels, Improved Randomiser

Share · View all patches · Build 7665779 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy

In response to early feedback for Super Kakuro, I've updated the game with the following changes:

10 new levels for each board dimension.

These levels will be less difficult than the current selection and are intended to benefit less-experienced Kakuro players.

This adds 120 levels to the game, taking the total to 360.

Improved 'random' level generator.

Randomly-generated levels will now include more 'magic blocks' and a higher density of clue tiles, to suit players of all abilities.

Finally, (Simplified) Chinese localisation has been added to the game.

让我们来了解一下数和游戏！