[Full Release Migration Version] Ver.1.04.07 (2021/11/06)

Thanks for your help😌.

This will be the full release transition version, and early access will be closed.

(There are still some bugs in the display, etc.).

For a variety of reasons, we decided to release it as free.

This game was actually quite overwhelming, and without your help, it would have probably been abandoned at a very early stage.

Thank you very much for your help!

.

-Added extra dungeons.

Two major types; one is a short one with high difficulty that can be challenged by either Aoha or Ahsamooha.

The other is a special dungeon for Aoha only.

-The fishing activity has been improved.

Previously, you could only leave it for a long time, but now you can choose between leaving it (for a shorter time) or playing a mini-game to match the timing. The catch is the same.

-New dungeon related 3 achievements have been added.

-Warehouse has been expanded. It will now hold 500 of each item type.

*There is still a bug that the possession icon is not displayed on the second page of the weapon or the possession name is displayed differently than it actually is. This does not affect the data.

-Some other improvements have been made to the display and presentation.

About the future schedule

For Cross Soul, unless there is some kind of big trigger, we will be focusing on new products rather than adding content.

However, we will continue to fix bugs and respond to feedback.

We are currently working on a major new game.

We were working on the action game [WwRA] (tentative title), however we decided to slow it down. (Economic damage to family due to covid, etc.)

To make up for this, we will move up the production of the RPG that was scheduled to start in December.

We hope you will support us in our future works...!

I've released [No Ghost in Stay Home] directly because it was a very small game.

I'm considering early access for the above two new works.

We hope you will help us again.

And if you notice anything about Cross Soul, please let us know!

Have a good day and take care of yourself 😉.