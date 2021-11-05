Touhou Adventure A4.60

Hello dear players,

Today's update is about Map, directions and tutorial.

There were requests for a tutorial, so that's what I did, it is coupled with the what I call "directions".

The principle of that, is some objectives can give out a direction, like an arrow pointing to an object, thus the player need to follow the arrow, that transform into a mark upon reaching the objective.

The tutorial itself is relatively simple, it's about common things you can do in the game.

I latter plan to implement a wiki for everything that doesn't enter the "feature" category, like crafting recipes or items you can collect.

I also added buttons at the bottom, so the player don't need to use keys to access menus.

The last feature is a map of Gensokyo, the player can zoom, click on the info button to have more informations about the map, the map consist, of well the map, and icons about important stuff, like shops, or the player house.

Next update wishlist:

Ruined Western Mansion and the Prismriver sisters

Scarlet Devil Mansion with all of it's resident, including rumia but not daiyousei

Flandre as a boss

fixed bugs;