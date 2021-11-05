The Divide Thickens...

No concrete date yet, but event enemies will be scaled down to level 30 in the next update where they will remain until November 15th. Get your event ability while it lasts!

Fun fact about me as both a developer and gamer - I don't actually care for limited time events. I'd much prefer the games I play to constantly add over time, not add then take away. This event was added as a little challenge during the lull in development, but uses a zone that will be permanent and forever accessible. All of this to say - the guidebook for the new skills will eventually come back in the base game when I feel it's right to stick it in. If you miss this event, you won't miss the skill forever.

As you can see by these and the previous notes, I've been working on the Item Synthesis plugin which is changing how I can do some of the crafting. One thing I can't do because of the game's base values is use armor or weapons in the crafting recipes. In the future, if I decide to have an upgraded weapon that costs the base weapon, it will have to be at a crafting table using Common Events instead of the new Crafting menu. I tampered with it already and discovered that changing from individual weapons, which is what it is now, to stacked weapons will cause immediate crashes to current save files. Keeping in line with a promise I made a few months ago, I will continue development without forcing new game starts, especially not for something as small as this. It's just one of those things that you learn and hopefully think about ahead of time in your next project. However, I can make as many Crafting recipes as I want which use only Items as ingredients. Weapons and Armor can never be 'ingredients' for the Crafting tab in Cross of Auria.

Note: The game version in the info section of the title screen still reads 5.0.7x.

5.0.8 [Build #104, Release Date: November 05, 2021]

Event:

The divide between Revan and the Veil thickens. All event enemies lose 10 levels and an additional 25% HP.

New:

Guide Book: Tier I Potions can now be found in Ruby's House in place of the mixing station.

Guide Book: Tier I Flasks can now be found in The Rabbit's Foot in place of the mixing station.

Updates & Changes:

The recently added Synthesis station event in The Phoenix Ash has been removed. The design of the area remains but no longer functions.

Mixing stations in Ruby's House and The Rabbit's Foot have been removed.

Research Shack mixing station has been disabled.

-- The crystal pylon for elemental enchantments and the Oros-Bane / Duskfall Synthesis table in this location remain unchanged. Schematic related items and gear have had their Synthesis information updated and will be able to be crafted from the "Crafting" tab in the main menu once the corresponding Guide Book has been obtained.

-- All Guide Books are Hidden Items which cannot be viewed or sold.

-- Schematics may have slightly different crafting recipes than Guide Books and will continue to drop in their respective locations. Moving forward, no new Schematics will be programmed into the game in favor of the menu crafting system.

The Gauntlet: