Share · View all patches · Build 7665547 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Keyboard Movement & Camera Panning

The options menu has been redesigned and now supports binding all keyboard controls.

Keyboard movement is now supported through WASD or Numpad.

The camera can now be moved around the map while zoomed out (Default keys are WASD).

New Skill

Introducing Survival! This new skill includes active and passive abilities to help combat traps, wounds, and more.

Survival can be unlocked by selecting it during character creation, or finding a Scroll of Discovery.

New Creature

These Turkeys are on the weaker side but pack a punch in numbers.

Commonly found in the wilderness, they drop feathers which can be used to craft arrows or bolts.

Game Stats

Stats that involve "Time" are now displayed as "Speed" where higher speed means faster. This has no effect other than how the numbers are displayed.

Examples:

120 Attack Time -> 80 Attack Speed (slow attack)

100 Attack Time -> 100 Attack Speed (normal attack)

80 Attack Time -> 120 Attack Speed (fast attack)

60 Attack Time -> 60 Attack Speed (very fast attack)

"Status Effects", "Passive Effects", and "Skill Bonuses" are now displayed separate stat sources.

Stats that multiply another stat are now rolled into a single tooltip display:



Other Changes

The skill pane now shows the level range for the next upcoming lesson.

Added new event floor which can be found in Gremlin Dungeons.

Added new trap type which can be found in Gremlin Dungeons.

Gremlin Shamans now have a new spell "Voice of Streeal".

Added new perks: "Trap Detection", "Trap Reflexes", and "Deadly Precision".

Several perks have had their bonuses tweaks for better balance.

Reduced the wisdom gained from cooking, brewing, salvaging, repairing, and applying medicine by half (skills XP is still gained at the same rate).

Reduced the weapon mastery XP rate by half.

Note: We are testing out slower XP rates to help balance difficulty - it is not necessarily permanent!

Note: We are testing out slower XP rates to help balance difficulty - it is not necessarily permanent! Added new crafting recipes for arrows and bolts.

Added new item type "Scroll of Discovery" these scrolls can be used to discover skills previously only accessible through reading. They are most commonly found at the scribes store, but can be found at the general store, variety store, or in high-level loot chests.

Reading a skill book no longer discovers new skill, the associated must first be unlocked before reading.

Note: more changes to help balance reading & skill books to be introduced in a later patch.

Note: more changes to help balance reading & skill books to be introduced in a later patch. Increased the weight of raw meat from 0.5 to 0.75.

Bug Fixes