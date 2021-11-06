Godot 3.4 is released with major features and UX polish

All Godot contributors are delighted to release our latest milestone today, Godot 3.4, after more than 6 months of development!

While most development focus is on our upcoming Godot 4.0 release, many contributors and users want a robust and mature 3.x branch to develop and publish their games today, so it's important for us to keep giving Godot 3 users an improved gamedev experience. As such, most of the focus was on implementing missing features or bugfixes which are critical for publishing 2D and 3D games with Godot 3, and on making the existing features more optimized and reliable.

Godot 3.4 is compatible with Godot 3.3.x projects and is a recommended upgrade for all 3.3.x users.

Read the release notes on the Godot blog for details on new features in this release.