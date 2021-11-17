Patch 0.6.1c Tutorials

Hi to all players.

We released a new patch. We are focusing on finishing the campaign. So there were loads of improvements done on Editor and map logic.

New Tutorials

After listening to your feedbacks we improved the tutorial and added another two for more complex mechanics and better understanding as well as we constantly adding new records to the wiki page:

https://the-mystic.fandom.com/wiki/The_Mystic_Wiki

For more regular updates follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/StudioPipeDream

Mechanics

Active quests in saved games (fix)

Stability improvements

Custom map can have AI scenario drive

Custom map can cast spells

Custom map can spawn units

Custom map can setup spawning with concentration attack and chasing

Custom map can setup ritual

Quest mechanism and spellbook fixes

Visuals

Added individual spawning effect for magic units

Added individual effect for some faction units

All other units have random spawn effect from the library

Monologue panel visual upgrades (more to come)

Editor

Added AI behavior option

Added spawn event system option

Monologue can setup AI behavior

Monologue can sprung spawn event

Monologue can access ritual

Ritual can spring monologue

Multiplayer

Fixed LAN playing

More stable

Tutorial