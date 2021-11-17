Patch 0.6.1c Tutorials

Hi to all players.
We released a new patch. We are focusing on finishing the campaign. So there were loads of improvements done on Editor and map logic.
New Tutorials
After listening to your feedbacks we improved the tutorial and added another two for more complex mechanics and better understanding as well as we constantly adding new records to the wiki page:
https://the-mystic.fandom.com/wiki/The_Mystic_Wiki
For more regular updates follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/StudioPipeDream
Mechanics
- Active quests in saved games (fix)
- Stability improvements
- Custom map can have AI scenario drive
- Custom map can cast spells
- Custom map can spawn units
- Custom map can setup spawning with concentration attack and chasing
- Custom map can setup ritual
- Quest mechanism and spellbook fixes
Visuals
- Added individual spawning effect for magic units
- Added individual effect for some faction units
- All other units have random spawn effect from the library
- Monologue panel visual upgrades (more to come)
Editor
- Added AI behavior option
- Added spawn event system option
- Monologue can setup AI behavior
- Monologue can sprung spawn event
- Monologue can access ritual
- Ritual can spring monologue
Multiplayer
- Fixed LAN playing
- More stable
Tutorial
- Tutorial 0 ends (can end) sooner
- Tutorial 0 has an AI-driven scenario
- Added Tutorial 1
- Added tutorial choose a page in the tutorial panel
- Added Tutorial 2
Changed files in this update