Update 1.15 - Emergency Procedures Pre-patch and release date

Greetings fellow doctors!
General Practitioner update 1.15 is out today, and it's basically a pre-patch for the release of Emergency Procedures DLC, which will be on November 15th, 2021!
Many bugs have been fixed and new music, images and improvements have been made even for the base game!
If you haven't already, please add the Emergency Procedures DLC to your Steam wishlist, as it will help us a lot!
Also, if you want to support our projects, please remind that the FULL GAME (including the DLC) will be available starting today on Patreon for our 20$ subscribers. The game is exactly the same as you can play on Steam, it's just already available as a preview.
I apologize in advance for any bugs you might find. Please inform me about them here or writing at bugs[at]brunimultimedia.com!
I hope you'll enjoy the DLC and I leave you to the changelog.
Stay safe and healthy!
GENERAL PRACTITIONER 1.15.1 RELEASE
Thank you for your support on this game!
GENERAL:
- Compatibility Patch for the upcoming EMERGENCY PROCEDURES DLC
- Fixed an issue preventing to return to "Exam Screen" choice by the end of some examinations, looping them indefinitely
- 5 new soundtracks have been added to examinations, even older ones
- Removed the Christmas song from the credits
- Added a new Main Menu image preparing for Emergency Procedures DLC
- It is now harder to miss Sam's examination if you skipped over the day he should arrive at the clinic
- Nancy's examination won't trigger if you haven't hired Eva Kaplan, as it was intended
- Felicity's examination won't trigger if you haven't hired Max Poulsen, as it was intended
- You can now ask Rita to marry you only if you haven't asked Erika before
- Fixed a crashing issue during the pool minigame
- A loading screen will now appear while loading the game
