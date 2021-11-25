November Update - Now available!

Hello drivers!

We're pleased to announce that the November Update is now available to download on your Steam client, you can find its Patch Notes below this announcement for more details about what's new in WRC 10.

First of all, the 2021 Acropolis Rally is now available! With winding and dusty mountain roads, sometimes on cliff sides, the Greek Rally is known to be particularly challenging for drivers. Already present in the game since the launch through a historical event, the update brings 3 special stages in 2021 version to the experience and also joins the game's Career mode.

As an anniversary edition of the Championship, we already offer a large number of historical and key events of the Championship since 1973. After the 3 Historical Events added in October, 5 new events are now available in WRC 10 including the Richard Burns & Robert Reid's victory in their Subaru Impreza WRC during the 2000 Safari Rally Kenya!

Finally, we also improve the Clubs by adding a new difficulty mode; Realistic. This mode allows you to carry over the damage inflicted on the vehicle to the next stage, to place one or more service parks (and to impose a mandatory passage to a service park in order to equip the car with appropriate tires when the road surface changes between two stages), the stages are played in one shot and cannot be replayed.

YouTube

Patch Notes

Rallies

New 2021 Rally

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (9 stages)

New Historical Events

Argentina 1994: Didier Auriol / Bernard Occelli - Toyota Celica Turbo 4W

Argentina 2004: Carlos Sainz / Marc Martí - Citroën Xsara WRC

Kenya 2000: Richard Burns / Robert Reid - Subaru Impreza WRC

Deutschland 2002: Sébastien Loeb / Daniel Elena - Citroën Xsara WR

Mexico 2016: Jari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttila - Volkswagen Polo R WRC

Vehicle

1 new Historical car has been added to the game:

Subaru Impreza WRC - 2000 (Richard Burns & Robert Reid)

Fixed Dirts on vehicles

Improved car engine sounds for the Porsche 911 & Ford Fiesta Rally 2

Clubs

New Mode: Realistic Mode

In this mode, vehicle damage is carried over between stages

You can add service parks to the stage to repair your car

Certain service parks are automatically added when you change surface, while others can be added manually as desired.

If you car becomes unfit to continue during the special stage, you will be disqualified from the current event

You have only one attempt for each special stage

All Modes

You can enable a power stage, points will be added directly to the overall leaderboard and this stage will be the last of the event

You can impose a Camera View (Dynamic chase, Fixed chase, Bumper, Bonnet, Cockpit or Dash) for an event

You can impose an Assistance (ABS+TCS, ABS or TCS) for an event

Livery Editor

250 new stickers have been added to the library

Career Mode

Fixed a crash when scrolling through the recruitable crew members

Audio

Added Spatialized sound option

Peripherals