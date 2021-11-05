Out today: 'Group Therapy' - A Free Multiplayer Update to Superliminal + 50% off

We're excited to announce today's release of a full free multiplayer update for Superliminal and our biggest discount ever --50% off-- to celebrate our launch anniversary!

Group Therapy

Feel the joy and frustration of puzzle-solving with up to 12 friends in a series of frantic obstacle courses. This experimental “battle royale” mode is available starting today to everyone who owns Superliminal and will remain through the holiday season. Maybe longer? We'll see how it goes!

This seasonal update offers a fun—and frankly surreal—spin on the forced perspective puzzles from the main game. Multiplayer pits players against each other in a randomly-generated sequence of rooms full of obscure obstacles in a race to the end, under the watchful eye of the Standard Orientation Protocol. Just look for the exit signs. Oh, and watch out for the ducks...

50% Off Until Nov 12

We're also running a celebratory 50% discount from today through November 12th, making it only $9.99 USD—our steepest discount ever!

Group therapy has never been cheaper!