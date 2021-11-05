Update 0.7.26

barrels can contain loot now

show quest update notification for individual tasks

fixed quest not getting updated when losing quest items

fixed not getting combat experience through minions

fixed not getting experience when leading enemy through mine

fixed not getting experience for enemies killed by exploding mutants

improving handling of loading some invalid user data

fixed a random crash happening mostly on boss fights

fixed a few UI issues due to dynamic font changes

dimmed hit marker on glancing attacks

use kneel animation when equipping implants

small level design fixes

additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Aside from these improvements we were mostly kept busy again by tech- and cross-platform problems. Fortunately a few of them are solved now.

And I'm currently painting the world map for the rest of the game. Hopefully you'll have as much fun journeying through it as I have working on it once it's fully there. The part of the world map that's currently available already will probably see some changes, too, to better integrate with the upcoming parts.

See you again next week!