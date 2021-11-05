 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 5 November 2021

Update 0.7.26

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • barrels can contain loot now
  • show quest update notification for individual tasks
  • fixed quest not getting updated when losing quest items
  • fixed not getting combat experience through minions
  • fixed not getting experience when leading enemy through mine
  • fixed not getting experience for enemies killed by exploding mutants
  • improving handling of loading some invalid user data
  • fixed a random crash happening mostly on boss fights
  • fixed a few UI issues due to dynamic font changes
  • dimmed hit marker on glancing attacks
  • use kneel animation when equipping implants
  • small level design fixes
  • additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Aside from these improvements we were mostly kept busy again by tech- and cross-platform problems. Fortunately a few of them are solved now.

And I'm currently painting the world map for the rest of the game. Hopefully you'll have as much fun journeying through it as I have working on it once it's fully there. The part of the world map that's currently available already will probably see some changes, too, to better integrate with the upcoming parts.

See you again next week!

  • Stephan

