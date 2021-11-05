[Public Beta] Version 1.2.11 Available

This version is a Public Beta

As a reminder, we use Public Beta so that people who are blocked by specific bugs may try to get their run back on track as soon as possible, However, as it takes time to properly QA new versions, we can't guarantee they are 100% stable. Therefore, if you do not have any of the issue listed below, you should just wait for the next patch instead.

How to switch to Public Beta branch?

Simply go to your steam library, right click on Solasta and select properties. Then, go to the BETAS tab and select publicbeta from the drop down menu, and then restart Steam.

Changelog

You can now control your proxy spells (i.e. Call Lightning) while in Wild Shape (Druid)

Using Mana Drain (Sorcerer) after performing a Sorcery Point to Spell Slot conversion will no longer crash the game.

Fixed RNG seed not being reset after the 1st load. Random is now random again!

Wild Shape (Druid) selection panel now closes when you switch between characters

Fixed a bug where Kindred Spirits (Druid) would no longer move in the Caer Lem Caves after crossing the rotating bridge

Fixed a very specific bug that could occur if Daliat is still alive when entering Caer Cyflen At War.

Fixed a minor bug that could occur when quickloading while a character is moving

Dungeon Maker: Fixed not being able to save in Custom Maps that contain Roll Activators, Plate Activators, Banter NPCs and Teleporter Gadgets.

Dungeon Maker: Time Activators can now be enabled / disabled via other Activators

Dungeon Maker: Removed some monsters and items that were not intended to be visible (they don't even work in the first place).

Dungeon Maker: Fixed Roll Activator not being highlighted as interactable environment

Dungeon Maker: Fixed a crash that would occur when trying to publish something with no dungeon or campaign selected

Dungeon Maker: Fixed simple doors so that you don't get an error message every time an activator targets one.

