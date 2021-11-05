Are you tired of playing night games in the dark where you can't see much of the field? Well fear not! We've totally revamped the night lighting engine to showcase our game during night games!

We've also updated the season schedule to include Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games automatically throughout the season. The first game of each week will be treated as the Thursday night game and the last two games will be Sunday and Monday night games.

We think this was a cool addition to the game and wanted to get it out to you as soon as possible. We hope you like playing night games and can't wait to see streams and videos showing off this new lighting.

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

New lighting for night games to replace existing night time mode.

Night games are not played throughout the season based on real life game slots.

Legend Bowl championship game now played at night time.

Fixed issue where Legend Bowl championship game was not triggering based on current schedule.

Fixed field stats issue where player face image and information is missing.

Patch Version 1.0.0.8