FULL RELEASE from Early Access NOW! State of development + future plans

With this update, the game gets fully released after 20 months of Early Access, with over 45 major updates, over 12,000 unique players, and an awesome community with nearly a thousand members on discord the game now is in a state where it can be made available to a wider audience.

Over the last 3 years, Deep Space Battle Simulator got developed by me alone, aiming to provide a unique playing experience combining space combat with large and smaller ships, and fully explorable interiors, allowing teams of up to 8-16 players to fight against other players or the continuously developed enemy AI, or play alone, controlling the huge spacecraft with the help of the different AI robots, which is able to take over every part of managing and defending the own capital ship to assist players with commanding those giant vessels.

While this is an important goal, the development of DSBS does not stop here, with the usual improvement updates still coming in, as well as lots of cool new content updates on the horizon, with new ships, turret types, game mechanics, and even a completely new game mode combining the space battles with new ground battle scenarios!

Big thank you to everyone who helped me with their constant feedback, the game wouldn't have come this far without you! I am looking forward to meeting you in-game, and implementing your feedback in future updates! If you have any questions regarding the game, please let me know below!