TramSim Munich Patch 1.0.2.0

Thanks a lot for all your bugreports! Today we have another patch for you which fixes some bugs. It also brings some new features, so you can do some relaxed laps on the weekend
Here the changelog in detail:
General
-
Bugfix: In some places curbs were displayed incorrectly
-
Bugfix: Certain game settings were reset after an update (Affected settings: Audio, AI, Graphics)
-
Bugfix: The announcement for the stop Münchner Freiheit was not played
-
Bugfix: The contact signal "K" was permanently disabled for some signals
-
Bugfix: After an update the keyboard assignments were changed or reset
-
Bugfix: In the interactive guide the arrow to advance was displayed incorrectly
-
The traffic light circuits at the Schwabinger Tor were adjusted
-
Addition of the guidance system for the blind at the Nordendstraße station
-
At most of the stops, the stop points are now adapted to the guide systems for the blind
-
The LZA function, which is used at the stops Scheidplatz and Münchner Freiheit to request a green phase at departure, is now explained in the tutorial and can also be looked up in the general help under IBIS
-
Adjustment of the brightness at night
-
An interactive guide with higher priority does no longer automatically change the chapter if you have already browsed through an existing manual
Vehicle R2.2b
- Bugfix: Following AI trams created wrong reflections in the windshield of the players vehicle
- Bugfix: When starting up manually, the status messages regarding parking brake, pantograph, etc. were not displayed in the MMI
- Bugfix: When starting up manually "28 Sendlinger Tor" was always displayed as destination in the matrix
- Bugfix: In some situations "Haltebremse ein" (Parking brake on) was wrongly displayed in the MMI display
- Bugfix: TSP for "Perfect stop" were calculated incorrectly
- Bugfix: Passengers disappeared after getting out of the vehicle
- Bugfix: Getting out of the cockpit was not always possible in the first person view
AI pedestrians and cars
-
Bugfix: In certain situations it happened that pedestrians and passengers did not appear in the game anymore
-
Bugfix: In various places on the map cars disobeyed traffic rules or blocked other cars
-
Bugfix: Pedestrians ignored green phases at some intersections and got stuck in some situations
-
Bugfix: At Hohenzollernplatz pedestrians often jammed up
-
Bugfix: KI trams were only creeping at the Sendlinger Tor stop
-
Bugfix: KI trams got stuck ahead of the Nordendstraße stop
-
Bugfix: In some places pedestrians sank into the ground
-
Bugfix: Pedestrians behaved wrong at the stairway Sendlinger Tor
-
Parked cars at Kurfürstenplatz were adjusted and added
We wish you lots of fun with the new update!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update