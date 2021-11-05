Patch 1.3 featuring keyboard mapping support is here!

Hiya, fighters!

We’d like to thank everyone who bought the game, wrote a review, and/ or shared their feedback on the forums - you’re the best.

We take your feedback very seriously and any input you can provide matters and helps us make Okinawa Rush better. So far the community support has been breathtaking and We are truly grateful for all the love our game received!

Onto to the main course - We have for you today the patch 1.3! Among important bug fixes, quality of life changes, and the long-awaited keyboard mapping support, this is a juicy one, and will hopefully elevate Okinawa Rush to the next level!

You can read the full changelog below:

👊 A lot of people were very vocally disappointed with the lack of an option to change keyboard mapping so we have worked tirelessly to rectify this problem and give you guys what you want - keyboard mapping for both players. You can now change the mapping by choosing controls from the title screen then, in the devices page, clicking on the keyboard icon with your mouse.

👊 We have removed the invisible wall from the waterfall in stage 4B.

👊 Sacrificing weapons for gold at checkpoints didn’t quite work as we wanted it to - that is to say it only worked in the first 2 stages and removed a life each time you tried it. It should now work properly in every stage. To sacrifice your weapons tap up, down fast then hold up at a checkpoint.

👊 One of the nunchakus in stage 1B disappeared when you picked it up. This is now fixed.

👊 You can now use swords to cut the rope on villagers hanging in cages. We watched people try to do this on stream and realized that it should’ve been a thing so now it is.

👊 Yellow “beholders” in Stage 5B weren’t contributing to combos - they do now.

👊 Meditation was a bit hard to figure out for new players so we’ve streamlined it - the weapon drops immediately when you stand on the candle (but you still have to light it). Also, lighting the candle now properly keeps your combo meter in later stages so you can keep your score bonus.

👊 Kickstarter backer RIKUSYOU has now been added as a villager in the Japanese text mode. Previously there was an issue that prevented them from showing.

Well, that’s it for today’s patch notes. All that’s left is to once again extend a big thank you to everyone who’s played Oki - you rock! We’ll see you next time and remember,

stay fighting, brave warriors!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/777670/Okinawa_Rush/