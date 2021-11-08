November Housekeeping Update

Greetings Survivors!
We hope you had a spooky-filled Halloween season! Today’s update is more focused on some housekeeping items!
The custom mode menu got a bit of a makeover so that it’s easier to host, edit and copy custom game presets! You’ll also notice that your cosmetic closet looks a bit cleaner - items of the same type now stack with each other!
Don’t worry we also made some changes in-game too! Traitor hatches now have a 15 second cooldown after use and the hacker’s ability now only charges around other people!
NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:
- Cosmetic items of the same type stack with each other
- It is now possible to recycle multiple cosmetic items at a time
- Gender icons have been replaced with body type icons on the character customization screen
- Recycling items from blackout crates give 300 SP instead of 200
- The first objective beacon now automatically activates when the player leaves the cabin tile for the first time
- When opening a crate, the items that players have received stay onscreen until they dismiss them
- There is now a “reveal” button to flip each cosmetic card over instead of having to click each card individually
- More loading screen tips have been added
- Added lobby sorting by Region and Time
- The custom game settings menu has been reworked to make it easier to edit, host, and copy custom game presets
- In the Tutorial, the roles menu will now only show 2 roles - survivor and traitor
- In the game settings, "Master Volume" has been changed to "In Game Volume" to avoid confusion that includes voice chat volumes
BALANCE CHANGES:
- The Hacker’s ability only charges when they are around other people, and charges faster the more people that they are around
- The 3 part repair requirement (6/6/7) has been removed from repair objectives in Normal mode, which will now only have 2 or 1 part repair requirements
- There is a 15 second cooldown on traitor hatches after they are used
- The default role spread for Blackout has been adjusted
- The maximum number of Defectors has changed from 2 to 1
- The maximum number of Hackers has changed from 2 to 1
- The maximum number of Scouts has changed from 3 to 2
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed map description in custom games setup screen now updates when the screen is enabled to make sure description is always correct.
- Fixed the navigation in the Store
- Fixed and adjusted ice placement
- Fixed issues caused while snowball fighting with the roles menu open
- Fixed issues with engagement overlay used on some consoles when the crafting menu is open
- Fixed CustomGameSettings and Controller
- [Cosmetics] Fixed Clipping through survivalJacket hood, fixed (all colours, all body types)
- Fixed text spilling out in the emote radial menu when language is set to Greek or Russian
- Fixed placement of the title and content for “Restore Defaults” pop-up when reverting changes in the Controls tab if the language is set to Russian, Swedish, or Spanish
- [Deep Woods] Fixed issue where grouped wolves would instantly escape bear traps
- Fixed issue where presets become inaccessible after copying the custom settings when using a controller
- Fixed issue where sometimes the check for censored doesn't work causing a null ref exception
- Fixed issue with errors related to trying to mute players
- Fixed navigation for the refresh button not being able to move up/down.
- [Controller]Fixed inability to exit out of custom game presets screen with controller
- Fixed larger preset entries being sized wrong
- Fixed for item prefabs having missing references
- Fixed issue where using a sniper during blizzard start/end would give you extra vision
- [Gondola] Fixed issue where gondola camera momentarily breaks due to solar flare event and timing of gondola
- [Gondola] Fixed broken animation on Gondola Map 33 and fixed FPS issues
- [Controller] Fixed issue the Exit Game pop-up will appear and block the user from stopping the match start count down while game cursor is in the lobby text chat
- Fixed issue where Main Menu tabs are clickable behind the Retry prompt after losing internet connection
- Fixed the navigation for the result entries + social rating handler
- [Deep Woods] Fixed issue on Deep Woods map where cold colliders go above water
- Fixed issue whereTracker ability ceases to function when the tracker views the challenge board
- [Cosmetics] Brown hair and light brown hair will now have the correct colour eyebrows
- Fixed wording on bonus objectives where you need to make items on the stove from “craft” to “cook”.
- Fixed issue where the bonus objective that requires you to make pot pies would reward double the amount of points
- Fixed an issue where ghosts were able to teleport with buttons not mapped to their controls
- Fixed issue with mouse click causing an element to scroll down.
- [Controllers] Fixed issue where multiple controllers connected at startup could result in only one being given unintended control
- Fixed issue where events involving devices not associated with the current user could prompt engagement
- [Controller] Fixed possible NRE when disconnecting a controller while profile picker is open on Bootstrap
- Fixed issue where you would lose your points earned as Traitor when resurrected to a survivor role
- Fixed issue with being able to aim while snowball fighting with the roles menu open
- Fixed text spilling out in the radial emote menu.
- [Controller] Fixed issue where controller users are unable to see who voted for them in the Exile box
- [Controller] General fixes and improvements
- Fixed navigation for the refresh button not being able to move up/down.
- Fixed inability to exit out of custom game presets screen with controller
- Fixed being unable to navigate after entering and exiting default custom game preset view
- [Switch] Fixed issue where the first time a player joins a locked lobby, they have to enter the password twice
- [Gondola] Fixed an issue with collision on Gondola map
- [Gondola] Fixed water rendering issue with nametags on pc
- [Gondola] Reenabled warmth cave area
NEW COSMETICS TO EARN
New store items available at approximately 4:00PM EST
Keep your feedback coming!
As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.
Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update