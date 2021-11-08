 Skip to content

Project Winter update for 8 November 2021

November Housekeeping Update

Greetings Survivors!

We hope you had a spooky-filled Halloween season! Today’s update is more focused on some housekeeping items!

The custom mode menu got a bit of a makeover so that it’s easier to host, edit and copy custom game presets! You’ll also notice that your cosmetic closet looks a bit cleaner - items of the same type now stack with each other!

Don’t worry we also made some changes in-game too! Traitor hatches now have a 15 second cooldown after use and the hacker’s ability now only charges around other people!

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:
  • Cosmetic items of the same type stack with each other
  • It is now possible to recycle multiple cosmetic items at a time
  • Gender icons have been replaced with body type icons on the character customization screen
  • Recycling items from blackout crates give 300 SP instead of 200
  • The first objective beacon now automatically activates when the player leaves the cabin tile for the first time
  • When opening a crate, the items that players have received stay onscreen until they dismiss them
  • There is now a “reveal” button to flip each cosmetic card over instead of having to click each card individually
  • More loading screen tips have been added
  • Added lobby sorting by Region and Time
  • The custom game settings menu has been reworked to make it easier to edit, host, and copy custom game presets
  • In the Tutorial, the roles menu will now only show 2 roles - survivor and traitor
  • In the game settings, "Master Volume" has been changed to "In Game Volume" to avoid confusion that includes voice chat volumes
BALANCE CHANGES:
  • The Hacker’s ability only charges when they are around other people, and charges faster the more people that they are around
  • The 3 part repair requirement (6/6/7) has been removed from repair objectives in Normal mode, which will now only have 2 or 1 part repair requirements
  • There is a 15 second cooldown on traitor hatches after they are used
  • The default role spread for Blackout has been adjusted
  • The maximum number of Defectors has changed from 2 to 1
  • The maximum number of Hackers has changed from 2 to 1
  • The maximum number of Scouts has changed from 3 to 2
BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed map description in custom games setup screen now updates when the screen is enabled to make sure description is always correct.
  • Fixed the navigation in the Store
  • Fixed and adjusted ice placement
  • Fixed issues caused while snowball fighting with the roles menu open
  • Fixed issues with engagement overlay used on some consoles when the crafting menu is open
  • Fixed CustomGameSettings and Controller
  • [Cosmetics] Fixed Clipping through survivalJacket hood, fixed (all colours, all body types)
  • Fixed text spilling out in the emote radial menu when language is set to Greek or Russian
  • Fixed placement of the title and content for “Restore Defaults” pop-up when reverting changes in the Controls tab if the language is set to Russian, Swedish, or Spanish
  • [Deep Woods] Fixed issue where grouped wolves would instantly escape bear traps
  • Fixed issue where presets become inaccessible after copying the custom settings when using a controller
  • Fixed issue where sometimes the check for censored doesn't work causing a null ref exception
  • Fixed issue with errors related to trying to mute players
  • Fixed navigation for the refresh button not being able to move up/down.
  • [Controller]Fixed inability to exit out of custom game presets screen with controller
  • Fixed larger preset entries being sized wrong
  • Fixed for item prefabs having missing references
  • Fixed issue where using a sniper during blizzard start/end would give you extra vision
  • [Gondola] Fixed issue where gondola camera momentarily breaks due to solar flare event and timing of gondola
  • [Gondola] Fixed broken animation on Gondola Map 33 and fixed FPS issues
  • [Controller] Fixed issue the Exit Game pop-up will appear and block the user from stopping the match start count down while game cursor is in the lobby text chat
  • Fixed issue where Main Menu tabs are clickable behind the Retry prompt after losing internet connection
  • Fixed the navigation for the result entries + social rating handler
  • [Deep Woods] Fixed issue on Deep Woods map where cold colliders go above water
  • Fixed issue whereTracker ability ceases to function when the tracker views the challenge board
  • [Cosmetics] Brown hair and light brown hair will now have the correct colour eyebrows
  • Fixed wording on bonus objectives where you need to make items on the stove from “craft” to “cook”.
  • Fixed issue where the bonus objective that requires you to make pot pies would reward double the amount of points
  • Fixed an issue where ghosts were able to teleport with buttons not mapped to their controls
  • Fixed issue with mouse click causing an element to scroll down.
  • [Controllers] Fixed issue where multiple controllers connected at startup could result in only one being given unintended control
  • Fixed issue where events involving devices not associated with the current user could prompt engagement
  • [Controller] Fixed possible NRE when disconnecting a controller while profile picker is open on Bootstrap
  • Fixed issue where you would lose your points earned as Traitor when resurrected to a survivor role
  • Fixed issue with being able to aim while snowball fighting with the roles menu open
  • Fixed text spilling out in the radial emote menu.
  • [Controller] Fixed issue where controller users are unable to see who voted for them in the Exile box
  • [Controller] General fixes and improvements
  • Fixed navigation for the refresh button not being able to move up/down.
  • Fixed inability to exit out of custom game presets screen with controller
  • Fixed being unable to navigate after entering and exiting default custom game preset view
  • [Switch] Fixed issue where the first time a player joins a locked lobby, they have to enter the password twice
  • [Gondola] Fixed an issue with collision on Gondola map
  • [Gondola] Fixed water rendering issue with nametags on pc
  • [Gondola] Reenabled warmth cave area
NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 4:00PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!

