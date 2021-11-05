Crushed Update 0.0.6

Hello survivors!

We are releasing a small update that fixes bugs and brings new features to the game. This is an interim update, before the addition of electricity and other features. Looking forward to your feedback!

Attention! Your saves from previous versions are still available, but may not work correctly. We recommend starting a new game for version 0.0.6!

Weapons and tools now have durability.

Food now has an expiration date, after which it becomes spoiled.

Improved artificial intelligence of animals. Now, if you climbed onto the foundation, or height, after a while the animal will stop attacking you and run away.

Now a day lasts 30 minutes.

Added blood effect when hitting animals.

Added food intake sounds.

Spear swing sounds have been added.

Added sounds of hitting animals with weapons.

Added sounds of animals attacking the player.

Now animals do not pass through large stones.

The installation of trusses is now possible at a higher angle of inclination.

Now, if the saved world has errors, the save will have a red floppy icon.

Changelog:

Cosmetic changes to the map.

The item «Painting» has been removed from the list of crafting.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed UI/UX in the main menu.

Fixed duplicate sound of players' steps in multiplayer.

Fixed localization bug in HUD indicators.

Fixed the appearance of chests on the water.

Fixed an issue due to which, in some cases, animals could stop spawning on the map.

Fixed an issue that prevented ladders from being broken with a mallet.

Screenshot of solar panels to keep your curiosity alive.

P.S. They will appear in the «Electricity» update.

Media:

If you like the game or believe in its success, feel free to leave your feedback on Steam, and connect to our Discord server.

Join us on social networks:

[twitter.com/playcrushed](twitter.com/playcrushed)

facebook.com/playcrushed

instagram.com/nipobox

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1355780/Crushed/